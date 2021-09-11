CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Rocks Roll Millers 42-15

By Admin
westfieldathletics.com
 6 days ago

Last night, your Rocks rolled to a victory over the Noblesville Millers, 42-15. Westfield’s combination of stout defense and explosive offense claimed the night and the Midland Rail rivalry trophy. Noblesville had entered the context with a 2-1 record, most recently having lost a close contest with Fishers. The Millers...

westfieldathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
EagleMaven

Jalen Hurts Goes to Hospital, Joe Flacco Pressed into Starting Role

PHILADELPHIA – One minute, Jalen Hurts looked fine. The next, he was not fine and was on his way to the hospital on Thursday night. It wasn’t a hit that sent him there, but stomach pain. “He had pain in his abdomen,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “For a guy...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#The Millers#American Football#The Noblesville Millers#Hamilton Southeastern#Royals
NBC Sports

Sirianni not worried about ex-Eagle Johnson giving 49ers edge

The 49ers bolstered their running back room Tuesday when they signed running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad following Raheem Mostert's decision to have season-ending surgery. Johnson spent training camp as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers' Week 2 opponent, but the Eagles waived him with an...
NFL
westfieldathletics.com

Girls Varsity Cross Country Closes the Gap on Noblesville

Lady Shamrocks ran their way to another top finish on Saturday at the Wildcat Classic hosted by Indiana Wesleyan. Westfield finished 16 points behind #3 ranked Noblesville Millers to finish 2nd place in an experienced field of teams. Liz Smith had a bust out race leading the Shamrocks with a time of 18:49. This is Smith’s first time under 19 minutes and the first time in several years that Westfield has had a runner break the 19 minute barrier. Also running very well were Hannah Pensyl (19:08), Sydney Klinglesmith (19:15), Kelly Pesyna (19:36), Robyn Schemel (19:36), Alyssa Schleper (20:10), and Mary Kate Sloan (20:41), who rounded out the Shamrocks top 7.
SPORTS
westfieldathletics.com

Rocks Extinguish Eagles 42 – 21

Last night, your Rocks traveled to Zionsville to face the Eagles and emerged with a 42-21 victory. Zionsville came into the contest at 2-0, ranked #2 in 5A. The Rocks wasted no time in getting this one going, as Colton Vondersaar blocked the first punt of the game to set up for an early run by Micah Hauser (Brody Boehm kick) that put Westfield up 7-0. The Eagles answered on the next drive, knotting the score at 7 to end the first quarter. The Shamrock offense put together a nice drive, but missed the ensuing field goal. Then, the Rock D dug in an stopped a promising Zionsville drive. After getting the ball back on a punt, Maximus Webster broke through the middle for a 77 yard TD run (Caleb King kick). William Goodvine III came up with a big sack on the next Zionsville drive, and the Shamrock offense took back over after another punt. Webster found Ian Bruch down the sideline with a pretty ball, and then Trevon Hatchett punched it in to extend the lead to 21-7 (King kick). With 50 seconds in the half, Charles Dager forced the football out on the kickoff and Mario Chalmers recovered, setting the Rocks up at the 16. Gabe Aramboles caught the pitch on a reverse for the next Shamrock score (King kick), putting them up 28-7 at the half.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Huntsville Item

No. 1 Sam Houston rolls past Northern Arizona in 42-16 win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona seemed primed for an upset early into the third quarter. But, Trevor Williams had other plans. The Sam Houston senior linebacker stepped in front of a Lumberjack pass and returned it 75 yards to seal a 42-16 season-opening win for the Bearkats on Thursday night at the Walkup Skydome.
COLLEGE SPORTS
coalvalleynews.com

WVU football: Mountaineers make short work of Long Island, roll 66-0

MORGANTOWN — With a crowd of 50,911 in attendance, it wasn’t quite a sellout at Milan Puskar Stadium as West Virginia played at home for the first time without crowd restrictions in nearly 22 months. But those fans who were in attendance certainly got their money’s worth. It started with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Gainesville.com

High school football roundup: Buchholz rolls Eastside, 42-7

Buchholz continued the hot start to its high school football season Friday with a 42-7 win over Eastside before an overflow crowd at Citizens Field. The Bobcats improved to 3-0, having outscored opponents 105-14, and take their ninth consecutive win in the series vs. Eastside. "I loved the way that...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Cullman Times

PREP FOOTBALL: Fairview rolls past Douglas 42-19

Fairview bounced back in a big way Friday night, crushing Douglas 42-19 behind a five-touchdown night from Parker Martin. Martin's first score — a 10-yard run — came early in the matchup, putting the Aggies (3-1, 1-1 in Class 5A, Region 7) up 7-0. The senior quarterback then closed out...
DOUGLAS, AL
westfieldathletics.com

Junior Varsity Football beats Noblesville 21 – 15

Westfield JV won its third straight by beating Noblesville 21-15 in a competitive game that came down to the wire. The Rocks defense was led by consistent play from their DT’s, Brayden Cobb, Jaxson Imburgia, and Hank Temples. They anchored the middle of the defense and allowed the Rock D to swarm Noblesville’s offense. Player of the Game was Jaxon Floyd who led the team in tackles and continuously kept the Noblesville running backs in check. He also sealed the game with an interception at the end!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
phillyvoice.com

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it. Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked heading...
NFL
Austin American-Statesman

Round Rock volleyball teams rolling into district play

McNeil, Stony Point and Cedar Ridge had impressive wins Friday night while Round Rock and Westwood took a bye with the start of District 25-6A play beginning this week. McNeil (11-5) beat Connally 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 for their fourth straight win. Senior Kennedi Bray led McNeil with 11 kills while Reese Reitmeyer added six kills and Carissa Keng notched five kills. Setter Rachel Ferrara chipped in 14 assists.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Arkansas Online

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 42, MAGNOLIA 27

MAGNOLIA -- After a close first quarter Little Rock Christian (2-0) pulled away by scoring 21 second-quarter points to secure a lead over Magnolia (0-2) that the Warriors never relinquished. Little Rock Christian running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones scored two rushing touchdowns and quarterback Walker White passed for two scores and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NRToday.com

Glide rolls Lowell, 42-21, as Ackerman shines

LOWELL — After having their first game canceled due to poor air quality, the Glide Wildcats kicked off their 2021 fall football season in fine fashion, running over the host Lowell Devils 42-21 in a nonleague game Friday night. Dylan Ackerman ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns and passed...
GLIDE, OR
WKYT 27

No. 13 Georgetown rolls past Ave Maria 42-10 in opener

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 13 Georgetown beat Ave Maria 42-10 Saturday afternoon in the season opener. Quarterback Brandon Burgess finished 18/27 for 282 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came in the first half for a 28-7 lead. In the second half, Darius Barbour and Tucker Woolum added...
GEORGETOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy