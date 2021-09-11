Rocks Roll Millers 42-15

Last night, your Rocks traveled to Zionsville to face the Eagles and emerged with a 42-21 victory. Zionsville came into the contest at 2-0, ranked #2 in 5A. The Rocks wasted no time in getting this one going, as Colton Vondersaar blocked the first punt of the game to set up for an early run by Micah Hauser (Brody Boehm kick) that put Westfield up 7-0. The Eagles answered on the next drive, knotting the score at 7 to end the first quarter. The Shamrock offense put together a nice drive, but missed the ensuing field goal. Then, the Rock D dug in an stopped a promising Zionsville drive. After getting the ball back on a punt, Maximus Webster broke through the middle for a 77 yard TD run (Caleb King kick). William Goodvine III came up with a big sack on the next Zionsville drive, and the Shamrock offense took back over after another punt. Webster found Ian Bruch down the sideline with a pretty ball, and then Trevon Hatchett punched it in to extend the lead to 21-7 (King kick). With 50 seconds in the half, Charles Dager forced the football out on the kickoff and Mario Chalmers recovered, setting the Rocks up at the 16. Gabe Aramboles caught the pitch on a reverse for the next Shamrock score (King kick), putting them up 28-7 at the half.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO