U.K.

UK Foreign Office honours memory of victims of 9/11 attacks

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [United Kingdom], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commemorated all those killed in the 9/11 attacks in the US 20 years ago and those who bravely rushed to help. "Today we remember all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the 11th...

www.birminghamstar.com

The Independent

'It was an attack on the free world': Survivors and families remember 9/11 victims at London memorial

The son and nephew of two victims of 9/11 has described the events 20 years ago as “an attack on the free world”.Jon Egan’s father Dean and his aunt Christine, who were originally from Hull, died in the Twin Towers during the attack on New York City 20 years ago.He was speaking at a remembrance ceremony at London’s Olympic Park, where a four-tonne twisted piece of steel from the South Tower has been made into a permanent memorial structure.Mr Egan, who was raised in the US but said he considers himself “a proud Brit”, told those gathered at the event...
U.K.
State
Pennsylvania State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Harry, Meghan honour 9/11 victims

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 terror attacks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the attack. Twenty years after terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York...
U.K.
Wave 3

UK ROTC cadets remember 9/11 victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we all remember the deadliest terror attack on US soil. Cities across the nation are holding services in honor of nearly 3,000 lives lost, and Lexington is no different. Two decades ago on the morning of September 11th, 2001, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Marin Independent Journal

Editorial: 9/11 attacks still painful memory 20 years later

Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, many of us woke up to a nightmare, an unthinkably horrific scene that is still shaping our world today. Network news feeds from New York were bringing us footage of the World Trade Center skyscraper, one of America’s iconic structures, severely damaged and on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KPLC TV

Remembering local victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For relatives of the 9/11 victims, Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the day their world came to a halt. The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York came crumbling down in the unforgettable terrorist attack. “It’s as real today as it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KRON4

Ceremony honors the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This morning, San Francisco honored the victims and people affected by the terrorist attack on 9/11. In a special ceremony, Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco fire commission shared a few words, but it was the stories of heroism and bravery that took center stage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Afghans, in the face of the memory of the 9/11 attacks: "Everything changed from then on"

Few in Afghanistan remember 9/11. Two-thirds of its 39 million inhabitants are under the age of 25. Only the elderly keep memory of those attacks that occurred 10,000 kilometers from their country, but that turned their lives upside down and rewritten their future. In the most remote places they did not even find out immediately. With television banned by the Taliban who ruled then and have now returned to power, radio and word of mouth were the main avenues of information.
WORLD
#Foreign Office#9 11#British Royal Family#Uk#Ani Sputnik#Al Qaeda#The World Trade Center
alicetx.com

Remembering 9/11 terrorist attacks at 20th anniversary memorial

On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11, the first thing many across the nation will remember a somber time in American history. A time where nearly 3,000 people died during the terrorist attacks. The Alice Rotary Club is hosting a memorial on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Alice...
ALICE, TX
AFP

Two more victims of 9/11 attacks identified

The remains of two more victims of 9/11 have been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology, New York officials announced Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The office of the city's chief medical examiner said it had formally identified the 1,646th and 1,647th victim of the al-Qaeda attacks on New York's Twin Towers which killed 2,753 people. They are the first identifications of victims from the collapse of the World Trade Center since October 2019. "Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation," chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Country
U.K.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Pentagon quilts, Army memorial continue to pay homage to 9/11 victims

Twenty years ago, terrorists hijacked four flights and launched a series of attacks that changed all of America. At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the World Trade Center's north tower in New York, followed by a second attack on the south tower by Flight 175 at 9:03 a.m. The result of the crash killed everyone on both flights and hundreds of others working in the two buildings.
MILITARY
Fox News

US shoots down Iranian drones attacking airport in Iraq: officials

U.S. forces shot down a pair of Iranian drones that attacked the Irbil airport in Kurdish-held northern Iraq late on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. There were no injuries or damage, according to a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq. The U.S. counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) engaged...
MILITARY

