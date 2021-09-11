Oregon's Thibodeaux out vs. Ohio State with ankle sprain

It's a showdown of preseason favorites in the Big Ten and Pac-12 when Ohio State hosts Oregon this Saturday in one of the top games for the Week 2 slate in the 2021 college football season. The Ducks and Buckeyes were victorious in Week 1, but both teams left the opener with room to improve. As always in college football, teams can make big jumps in performance from the first to second Saturday, and nothing is as good or bad as it appeared. In other words, knocking the rust off for both teams in close games could be a good thing with this high-profile showdown on tap.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO