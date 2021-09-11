CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Become an FT subscriber to read:

Financial Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
DoYouRemember?

Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
NFL
The Independent

Piers Morgan to launch new TV show in deal with News Corp

British presenter Piers Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media and host a TV show that will air in the U.S., Britain and Australia the company said Thursday.News Corp executive chair Rupert Murdoch said Morgan, 56, is “the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.” Murdoch added in a statement: “Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.”The show is billed as the primetime draw on the new channel talkTV, expected to launch in the U.K. in early 2022. It will also air on the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Deadline

Jeff Goldblum To Host 2021 Environmental Media Association Awards; ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Vivo’ Among Nominees

Jeff Goldblum has signed on to host the 2021 Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards gala, which will celebrate a new slate of television and film titles that address climate change, sustainability and other environmental topics. The EMA Awards Gala will return for an in-person ceremony on Saturday, October 16 at Gearbox LA. EMA has also revealed that it will honor Ed Begley Jr. with its Lifetime Achievement Award, Hip Hop Caucus its Global Justice Award, Tom Steyer the Ongoing Commitment Award and Karla Welch and Sasha Markova the Innovator Award. “This is a special year for the 2021 Environmental Media Association’s Awards...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Studios, Nnamdi Asomugha Sign First Look Deal

Amazon Studios has signed an exclusive first-look deal with filmmaker Nnamdi Asomugha and his company iAm21 Entertainment. The deal follows his Emmy nomination for the Amazon original movie Sylvie’s Love, where Tessa Thompson and Asomugha played star-crossed lovers passionate about jazz in late-’50s, early-’60s New York in Eugene Ashe’s second feature. The film was ground-breaking for the main characters in the period drama and most of the cast being Black. Asomugha will develop and produce projects to bow in theaters and on Amazon Prime worldwide. “Since Crown Heights, Amazon has been an inspiring and rewarding creative home for me and they’ve consistently...
NFL
Variety

BET Studios Launches With Principal Partners Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas

BET has launched BET Studios, a first-of-its-kind venture that offers equity ownership for Black content creators. BET Studios, buoyed by the monetary backing of BET and ViacomCBS, will provide premium television and film content for internal buyers, including Paramount Plus, Showtime, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET Plus and BET. BET Studios debuted Wednesday with principal partners Kenya Barris (“Black-ish”), Rashida Jones (“Hot Girls Wanted”) and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (“S.W.A.T.”). “The demand for premium content from Black creators has accelerated dramatically as a result of both the rapidly changing media and social landscapes,” said BET president Scott Mills in a statement. “BET, with our...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV CEO on Advertising Rebound: “I Hope That Will Last”

U.K. TV giant ITV has seen an advertising “bounceback” after the coronavirus pandemic hit, but the near-term outlook remains unclear, CEO Carolyn McCall told an industry conference on Wednesday. She also said Piers Morgan would do “really well” wherever he ends up. Morgan left ITV’s Good Morning Britain after making controversial comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health that drew a lot of criticism. McCall said ITV “vigorously defended” Morgan and freedom of speech and expression as part of a review of complaints by U.K. regulator Ofcom that recently cleared Morgan. Speaking at the Royal Television Society Cambridge Convention, whose theme is “Broadcast...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Former Sky Director Of Drama Cameron Roach Launches Rope Ladder Fiction

Cameron Roach, Sky’s outgoing director of drama, is launching Rope Ladder Fiction, a Manchester-based indie production company with a focus on providing training and development opportunities to new talent. The company will look to create scripted content alongside industry partners and said “outreach and innovation” will be its core principles. Rope Ladder Fiction will build upon Roach’s first solo project, Flip The Script, a training program that provides 12 paid placements for aspiring script editors in the UK’s North West region, run by social enterprise Sharp Features. Roach’s new company is currently working on a raft of projects with broadcasters and aims to begin production on them in 2022. “Rope Ladder Fiction is being established to encourage a focus on new talent in all craft areas whilst also working with industry partners to innovate and create entertaining, provocative, quality drama,” said Roach. “We hope to evolve a true pipeline of talent for the long term, encouraging collegiate working practices and a dynamic and trusted environment. We are genuine in our desire to guide a new generation up the Rope Ladder.”
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

BBC Studios, Malaysia’s Astro Expand Partnership

BBC Studios is expanding its relationship with Malaysia’s pay TV giant Astro with the launch of linear channels BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle together with on-demand channels BBC First and BBC Brit. Astro made BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle available from Sept. 15, with BBC First and BBC Brit launching on Oct. 15. BBC Earth is home to award-winning natural history and science programming such as Primates, Dynasties, Seven Worlds, One Planet, A Perfect Planet and the upcoming series, Eden: Untamed Planet. BBC Lifestyle features the BBC’s host of home, design and cookery shows from global names such as Gordon Ramsey and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

TalkTV: Rupert Murdoch’s News UK to launch new TV channel

Rupert Murdoch’s News UK is set to launch a new current affairs TV channel in Britain.The station, named talkTV, will offer a mix of “hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries”, the group said in a statement.The channel will launch in early 2022 and will be available live and on-demand, on a television or any other personal device. News UK already owns a number of media outlets in the UK, including The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio and Times Radio.Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Financial Times

Are you a ‘skinimalist’?

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. The beauty world is in the midst of an existential crisis. As an industry dedicated to the celebration of fantasy and play, embracing a new cultural climate of honesty and transparency was always going to be a challenge. Even the most hardened beauty fanatic now has a mistrust of products that overpromise, of complicated routines, and a distaste for flashy, excessive packaging.
SKIN CARE
Financial Times

Financial Times

UK to roll out Covid booster jabs to over-50s and clinically vulnerable. Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more. Try full digital access and see why over 1 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Netflix finally eyes TV's top prize with 'The Crown' at in-person Emmys

Netflix is tipped to finally win television's biggest prize Sunday as its critically adored British royals drama "The Crown" battles "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" at an Emmys ceremony held in front of a scaled-back live audience. "'The Crown' does feel like it finally has come to the moment where it's going to have its moment," Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP. "It's going to be the first big series win for Netflix."
TV SERIES
Financial Times

Alexa, pass the scalpel?

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. Partnership looks to strengthen the...
ECONOMY
AFP

Emmy records, LGBTQ firsts and Omar: five things to watch

The Emmys honoring the best in television return Sunday for the first in-person ceremony since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the return of a (small, socially distanced) audience, there are plenty of potential records and historic firsts to look out for:
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Piers Morgan Joins Fox News in Global Deal, Reuniting With Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

Controversial British media personality Piers Morgan has signed a global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and News Corp. Under the terms of the deal, Morgan will host a daily TV show that will air on weeknights in the U.K., U.S. and Australia, write a weekly column for Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid The Sun and the U.S. publication The New York Post and also present a series of true crime documentaries. The TV show will air on Fox Nation in the U.S., talkTV in the U.K. and Sky News Australia. It will be filmed at New U.K.’s studios in London Bridge. Winnie Dunbar...
ENTERTAINMENT
Financial Times

The stories we tell, with Elif Shafak

Turn off your email alerts and settle into the weekend. We explore today's culture, big ideas, nuanced questions and what it means to live a good life. Join our host Lilah Raptopoulos every Saturday for inspiring conversations, in-depth storytelling, a bit of escapism and a lot of fun. Brought to you by the award-winning Life & Arts journalists at the Financial Times.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Launches BET Studios With Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas

ViacomCBS is formally launching BET Studios, which will offer Black creatives an equity stake and a place to produce for outlets within and outside the media conglomerate. Kenya Barris — who left a nine-figure Netflix deal for a stake in the venture — Rashida Jones and SWAT co-creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas will be principal partners in BET Studios. Former Warner Bros. TV executive Aisha Summers Burke will head the studio as executive vp and general manager. “The demand for premium content from Black creators has accelerated dramatically as a result of both the rapidly changing media and social landscapes,” said BET president...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy