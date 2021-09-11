Become an FT subscriber to read:

Rupert Murdoch’s News UK is set to launch a new current affairs TV channel in Britain.The station, named talkTV, will offer a mix of “hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries”, the group said in a statement.The channel will launch in early 2022 and will be available live and on-demand, on a television or any other personal device. News UK already owns a number of media outlets in the UK, including The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio and Times Radio.Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News...
Comments / 0