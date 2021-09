STERLING – For the first time since 2019, Ontario Orchards will host its typically annual Fall Jamboree this weekend, September 18 and 19. Like many events in 2020, the Fall Jamboree was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic despite its outdoor nature. Even this year’s event, which will be the 20th jamboree, has been modified due to COVID-19, as the orchard must space out the activities a bit more than normal.

1 DAY AGO