Centreville hosted 18 high schools and 17 middle schools for a cross country invitational Saturday. Six St. Joseph county schools had runners take to the course. In the boys junior/senior race, Three Rivers had the second best team score of 35, behind only Coldwater’s 28. Constantine took fourth at 62 and Centreville was sixth at 91. In the girls junior/senior race, only Sturgis registered a team score with a fourth place 52. Coloma took the top spot at 29.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO