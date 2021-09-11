CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Lights recreated in London skies

By Video
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K685M_0bt9ma3B00
People view ‘Borealis’ a laser light art installation by Dan Acher (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Art lovers have been treated to a recreation of the Northern Lights thanks to a spectacular laser show.

The artwork Borealis, by Dan Acher, appeared over the south London skies as part of the Greenwich and Docklands Intentional Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eL2os_0bt9ma3B00
The display wowed art lovers in Greenwich (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The effect, seen on Friday evening at the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, is created by shining high powered laser beams through clouds of particles.

According to Acher’s Happy City Lab website: “Variations in movement, colour, and density, together with changing weather conditions, give infinite variations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDtWP_0bt9ma3B00
The installation has been displayed in locations all around the world (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

“A unique aurora is created each time.”

The installation, which premiered in 2016, has appeared in locations all around the world, including Australia, Japan and Switzerland.

IN THIS ARTICLE
