CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Live updates: No. 9 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Iowa

By Michael Swain
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa — The biggest Cy-Hawk game in the history of the rivalry is here. For the first time in the history of the rivalry game, Iowa State and Iowa will face off as ranked teams. The Cyclones enter the matchup ranked No. 9 nationally and the Hawkeyes enter ranked No. 10 nationally. Additionally, it's the first meeting between the two teams in nearly two years, as the 2020 game was canceled due to the Big 10's scheduling restrictions.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

ESPN playoff predictor reveals rankings for top teams in Week 3

While Week 1 of the college football season served to legitimize perennial playoff contenders, Week 2 brought some new blood into the mix. Even though the 2021 season is still in its infancy, it is never too early to talk about College Football Playoff contenders. Oregon provided a moment that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Sooners injury report for Nebraska

NORMAN, Okla. — The much-anticipated non-conference clash is here, as No. 3 Oklahoma welcomes Nebraska to the Palace on the Prairie this weekend. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT Saturday inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. “They’re awesome. They’re awesome. I mean, I think it was really smart by both...
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

National media predicts Miami-Michigan State

Miami hasn't exactly been one of the hottest teams in American coming out of the gate. The Hurricanes were gutted against the reigning national champions to open the season, and followed that up with a less than impressive outing at home against Appalachian State, where the squeaked out a 25-23 win over the Group of 5 opponent.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Why recruiting prospects choose to sign with a program

Every year, college football fans, at least most of them, laud the efforts of their coaches on the recruiting trail, talking about their successes and failures while trying to decode why prospects choose schools. Whether it be the program they follow and think is nearly infallible or another program, even a rival, they want to understand the decision-making process that kids go through in choosing a school.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
247Sports

Final predictions: Carolina vs. Georgia

We’re less than 24 hours away from the 74th edition of the border rivalry between South Carolina and Georgia on the football field. The Bulldogs (2-0) have a dominating 29-9 lead in the series played in Athens, Ga. and that’s what the Gamecocks (2-0) will face this weekend as they head to Sanford Stadium for theif first Southeastern Conference game of the year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Betting the Buckeyes: Tulsa

It was a wake up call for No. 9 Ohio State last weekend when Oregon came to Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes suffered their first loss at home since the 2018 season in an upset to the Ducks who were two-touchdown underdogs. In a marquee game at home in Week 2 of the season, the Scarlet and Gray couldn't get the job done once again and a number of issues were exposed in the defeat.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

BYU impresses 2023 four-star Siale Esera

BYU has built national buzz heading into its matchup this Saturday night against Arizona State and recruits have been taking notice. Siale Esera, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class from nearby Provo (Utah) Timpview, was among the loaded list of visitors that saw the Cougars secure their first win against heated rival Utah in over a decade last weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bucknuts Roundtable: Tulsa

Welp, that did not go as expected. But we are focused on the future. Ohio State welcomes Tulsa to The Shoe tomorrow. How does the Bucknuts staff feel about this shot at redemption?. Let's find out. 1) What went wrong defensively Saturday? Feel free to express yourself. Dave Biddle: A...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Holly Rowe
Person
Jon Heacock
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Rece Davis
247Sports

Nikki McCray-Penson adds two new members to coaching staff

With the women’s basketball season right around the corner, the Mississippi State coaching staff looks to finally be settling in for Nikki McCray-Penson in year two. The coach has filled two more staff positions on Friday afternoon as the Bulldogs are hiring former Eastern Michigan recruiting coordinator Malikah Willis to the staff for the same position. The former Iowa player has already spent over 10 years in the profession bringing some vast experience to the Bulldog staff.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Five keys to the game: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 4 Oregon's final non-conference road tilt of the 2021 season against Stony Brook (1-1). The caliber of opponent dips this week. After playing the defending national runner ups last weekend in Columbus, Oregon will face the FCS-level Red Wolves. on Saturday at 4:30 PM. Stony Brook opened the season with a loss to New Hampshire (27-21) before beating Colgate (24-3) a week ago. They went 1-3 during a spring season of football played in March of this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-Star '23 ATH Deandre Moore locks in commitment date

Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior athlete Deandre Moore has locked in his commitment date and will announce later this month on CBSSports HQ. Moore will make his college choice on September 24th at Los Alamitos high school at 2:00 (PDT), 5:00 (EDT). “I’ve been praying every night before I got to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Iowa State Football#American Football#Cyclones#Hawkeyes#The Big 10#Cy Hawk#Midamerican Energy Field#Abc#Cyclone Radio Network#Kasi#Hawkeyeinsider#College Gameday#Iowa State 3
247Sports

Updated ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Tennessee's 2021 season

Tennessee let a quality early-season non-conference win get away in last week's 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh in what was the first of their handful of so-called toss-up games during the 2021 season. So what does that mean for Tennessee's rest-of-season outlook and the chances of the Vols getting to six wins and bowl eligibility in their first season under head coach Josh Heupel? While Tennessee's focus is on Saturday's game against Tennessee Tech, we're taking a look down the road courtesy of ESPN's Football Power Index, an objective metric that changes from week to week as its gathers information on teams based on their performances, and its predictions for the Vols' 10 remaining games.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Penn State Football White Out Weekend Recruiting Roundup

It didn’t take Penn State coach James Franklin long to realize the impact a Beaver Stadium White Out crowd could have on the Nittany Lions’ recruiting efforts. He took over as head coach at PSU in 2014, and during his early years in the program he’d often scan the roster and realize that many of the young players had something in common. What was it?
PENN, PA
247Sports

Dereck Lively, the No. 2 overall prospect set to announce, September 20th

Dereck Lively, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 class, has made a surprise announcement that he will make his college decision on Monday, September 20th at 6:00 PM ET. The seven-footer is down to seven programs: Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, and USC but Kentucky and Duke have been the leaders throughout his recruitment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Know the Foe: Breaking down Auburn

Penn State will host an SEC opponent for the first time in 10 years Saturday night when No. 22 Auburn encounters a White Out environment at Beaver Stadium. The 10th-ranked Nittany Lions carry a six-game win streak into a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup. This marks the first regular-season road trip...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Alabama football: How Bryce Young can handle hostile crowd at Florida

Bryce Young hasn’t seen anything like The Swamp yet. The young quarterback has guided Alabama to wins in a neutral site -- filled with fans donning crimson -- in Atlanta and a home game against FCS Mercer. Young gets his true indoctrination into the world of college football Saturday as...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Boise State game predictions and pick

Oklahoma State is going through the final preparations for its first road game of the season as it makes the long trip north to Boise State in a Week 3 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith and Mark Helfrich on the call. This will be the first-ever trip to Idaho for the Cowboys, who are 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium, per Caesars Casino & Sportsbook. The O/U is 57.5. Oklahoma State is 0-2 ATS this season, while Boise State is 2-0.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy