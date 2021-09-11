CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Could Texas abortion ban strategy be double-edged sword?

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The unusual legal strategy used to ban most abortions in Texas is already increasingly being employed in Republican-led states to target pornography, LGBT rights and other hot-button cultural issues. While private residents filing lawsuits is a fixture of some arenas like environmental law, some warn that expanding it and applying it to new areas could have a boomerang effect if Democrats were to use it on issues like gun control. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the measure could become a model that infringes on constitutional rights in other areas. The concept has already popped up on issues ranging from federal gun law in Missouri transgender-student bathroom use in Tennessee.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Texas Health
kfgo.com

Advocates see ‘chaos’ if U.S. Supreme Court guts abortion rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Abortion rights advocates on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide – a 1973 landmark imperiled in the legal fight over Mississippi’s attempt to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. “The fallout would be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE
Iowa State Daily

Letter: Texas and pro-life

Editor's Note: This letter is in response to “S.B.8 is full of hate and Texas is not a pro-life state” by Eileen Tyrrell. As most of us have heard by now, last week, the United States Supreme Court declined to strike down Texas Senate Bill 8 (S.B. 8), also known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act”. As of late, there has been a lot of confusion as to the ramifications of this law coming into effect.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Gun Control#Lawsuits#Ap#Republican#Lgbt#Democrats
ABC7 Los Angeles

DOJ files for immediate injunction to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

After announcing their lawsuit last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday evening filed for an immediate injunction to halt Texas' enforcement of their restrictive law banning most abortions in the state. "The State of Texas adopted S.B. 8 to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights," the DOJ says...
TEXAS STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: How the Texas Abortion Ban Impacts California

Suddenly, with less than two weeks until California’s recall election, a lot more is at stake.  . A new law in Texas outlaws abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the most restrictive ban in the nation. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court formally rejected requests by Texas abortion providers to block the law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mhsmentor.com

Texas abortion ban unconstitutional

Texas is the most recent state to introduce an abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow the bill to stand. This bill is completely unconstitutional. The ban, put into place by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is on abortions after six weeks. Abortion is health care as it prevents damage to a person’s physical and economic well-being. Many people who have periods wouldn’t know they were pregnant at that time and would assume their period is two weeks late, causing the person to not have the option of receiving an abortion if and when they found out they were pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
louisianavoice.com

A reader has provided a strategy that could short-circuit the Texas Repugnantcans’ anti-abortion law – and it’s brilliant

Two points right up front so there can be no misunderstanding, no misinterpretation, no twisting of my words, no false accusations. I am, on general principle, opposed to abortions except in cases of rape, incest, sexual abuse or in cases where it is certain that the fetus is horribly deformed (see Sherri Finkbine and the 1962 Arizona Supreme Court decision and the harmful effects of THALIDOMIDE).
TEXAS STATE
royalexaminer.com

Herring files amicus brief supporting the DOJ’s challenge to Texas’ unconstitutional law banning abortions after six weeks

RICHMOND (September 15, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) challenge to Texas’ new unconstitutional six-week ban on abortions. Attorney General Herring’s brief specifically supports DOJ’s motion for a preliminary injunction of the law, that went into effect earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy