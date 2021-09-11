CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainable Ways to Facilitate User Acquisition in the Casual Gaming Space

By Ido Wiesenberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re in the casual gaming space or not, it’s no secret that casual gaming grew significantly during the course of the pandemic in 2020. The numbers speak for themselves: App installs for mobile games rose 45 percent in 2020, compared to 32 percent in 2019. Additionally, in-app purchase revenues rose by 25 percent during lockdown, which was due to greater demand for casual games (upwards of 55 percent).

www.registercitizen.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
