Sustainable Ways to Facilitate User Acquisition in the Casual Gaming Space

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Nintendo Switch next year, Pokemon fans in Europe will have a strong incentive to order it from the UK My Nintendo Store. The retailer is offering two very cool incentives for those that pre-order, as well as those that have already pre-ordered the game: a SteelBook, and a figure of Arceus! Unfortunately, there's been no word whether these items will end up coming to North America, but it seems a bit unlikely; Europe has gotten a few exclusive Switch SteelBooks that never made their way outside the region, and the same could happen for this one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO