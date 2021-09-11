CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbs protest against lithium mining, other eco problems

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people in Serbia have attended a protest demanding a ban on planned lithium mining in the Balkan country as well as a resolution to scores of other environmental issues. The rally Saturday in downtown Belgrade was organized by about 30 ecological groups who recently have gained popularity in Serbia amid widespread disillusionment with mainstream politicians. The protesters have held banners demanding protection of Serbia’s rivers, nature and air which they say have been endangered by profit-seeking policies and decades of neglect. Thousands have signed a petition against international Rio Tinto mining company.

