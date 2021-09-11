CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Japan, Vietnam sign defense transfer deal amid China worries

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan can now give Vietnam defense equipment and technology under an agreement signed by the two countries Saturday. They’re stepping up military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japan’s defense ministry said it plans to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. The ministry said details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, will be worked out in subsequent talks. The meeting between the Japanese and Vietnamese defense ministers in Hanoi coincided with a visit by China’s foreign minister. The agreement comes two weeks after the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Vietnam to strengthen ties with the Southeast Asian nation.

abc17news.com

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
MySanAntonio

The industry Walmart invented in China may now leave it behind

In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company's practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanoi#Tokyo#Associated Press Tokyo#Ap#Defense Ministry#Japanese#Vietnamese#Southeast Asian
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

Michael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

A Chinese Think Tank Has Serious Beef With the U.S. Air Force

A Chinese think tank with ties to the country's government accused the U.S. Air Force of name-calling. An RC-135S spy plane flew near China earlier this week with the call sign JUNKY81. The think tank claimed that the call sign was a diss at the quality of the People's Liberation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy