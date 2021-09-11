CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Journey Frontman Steve Perry Announces Holiday Record ‘The Season’

By Will Schube
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Journey frontman Steve Perry is preparing a holiday record titled The Season, which is set to be released on November 5. “I hope when people hear this record, they’re teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs,” he says in a statement. “I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much.” The album’s first single, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” is out now.

