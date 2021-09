Ichiban Restaurant in Gaithersburg to Close After Over 35 Years in Business on Sunday, September 12. Ichiban Restaurant at 637 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg will be closing its doors tomorrow after over 35 years in business. The current owners, which took over in the business in 2005, also own two other local restaurants that will remain open, Aery and Ichiban Mikoshi Sushi, both located inside the LOTTE Market at 221 Muddy Branch Rd Gaithersburg.

