PayPal or Credit Card: Which is Better for Online Shopping?

With the recent uptick in internet usage worldwide over the past few years, it should come as no surprise that the cases of cybercrime have increased correspondingly. Online criminals and hackers are cleverer than ever before and have found ways to breach even the most secure data. With this in mind, many people are understandably worried about putting their information online when making a purchase. We are going to be discussing whether using PayPal or a credit card is better when you are shopping online.