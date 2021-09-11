CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Body recovered by coastguard in English Channel

By Tim Wyatt
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZ8rf_0bt9idYW00

The coastguard has recovered the body of a man from the Channel, after it was spotted by another vessel.

Sussex Police said the body was pulled from the sea this afternoon and had been taken to Eastbourne .

He has not yet been identified and neither has his nationality.

The discovery came amid a rise in people trying to cross the Channel into England from France as migrants or refugees. More than 10,000 have made the journey across the world’s busiest shipping lane this year, far more than the 8,417 people who did so in 2020.

The exodus has sparked a row in Westminster, with the home secretary Priti Patel pushing for Border Force to use tough new tactics including pushing migrant boats back to France .

In an effort to deter migrants and refugees from even attempting the perilous crossing, Ms Patel has also unveiled longer prison sentences for anyone caught trying to enter the country illegally.

However, refugee charities have warned that the Home Office’s crackdown will only put more vulnerable migrants’ lives in danger and have urged the government to instead open up more safe and legal routes to resettle in the UK.

Sussex Police told Sky News that an investigation into the death of the man had begun. “On Saturday afternoon, September 11, the body of a man was recovered by HM Coastguard in mid-English Channel, following information from a passing vessel, and was brought to Eastbourne,” the force said in a statement.

“Enquiries are under way and no further information is available at this time.”

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Caernarfon diving death: Body of man, 64, recovered

A 64-year-old man has died while on a diving excursion in north Wales. North Wales Police said it took part in a multi-agency search after being asked to assist the Coastguard off the Caernarfon coast in Gwynedd just before 15:30 BST on Sunday. It said the man had been part...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

More migrants cross English Channel in small boats

More migrants have been arriving on UK shores - the day after about 740 people crossed the English Channel in small boats. There has been a steady stream of crossings since the weather conditions became more favourable. On Monday 785 people arrived in 27 boats while French authorities stopped 378...
U.K.
Reuters

Young children among migrants rescued from English Channel

DUNGENESS, England, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Two small children were among the dozens of migrants rescued from the English Channel on Tuesday after a summer that has seen record numbers attempt the dangerous journey from France. This year, hundreds of boats carrying migrants have attempted the dangerous crossing from France...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

English Channel crossings continue on sunny day in Dover

A woman carrying a baby wrapped in a blanket was helped ashore by an officer, while other children old enough to walk were led up to the quayside. As Boris Johnson assured MPs that the UK is using “every possible tactic” to put a stop to migrant crossings, dozens more people were arriving in Dover after making the perilous voyage.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Shropshire Star

Eritrean teenager happy to be in UK as he and others cross English Channel

The 17-year-old was among a small group of people picked up at sea by the RNLI and brought safely ashore on Dungeness beach on Tuesday. A 17-year-old from Eritrea has said he is happy to be in the UK as he arrived on a Kent beach aboard a lifeboat after making the arduous journey across the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Children arrive in Dover as English Channel crossings resume

Four toddlers wrapped in hooded jackets and a baby being carried in an adult’s arms were seen arriving in Dover after crossing from France. Five children are among those brought ashore in Dover after crossing from France, despite the dangers involved in crossing the English Channel. Four toddlers wrapped in...
IMMIGRATION
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
BBC

Body of woman recovered from river in Aberdeen

The body of a woman has been recovered from a river in Aberdeen, police have said. The discovery was made at the River Dee on Friday. Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing 66-year-old Elle Mundie or Smith, from Laurencekirk, has been informed. Police Scotland...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Channel#England#Refugees#Uk#Sussex Police#Border Force#The Home Office#Sky News#Hm Coastguard
BBC

Meteorite captured by Jersey camera over English Channel

A "really bright" meteorite has been spotted over the English Channel. It was seen at about 22:45 BST on Sunday and captured entering the atmosphere and breaking up on a camera in Jersey. Jersey and Guernsey are good places for observation as they are "often clearer" than southern England, Jim...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Arrest in hunt for kidnap and stabbing suspect

Police searching for a man wanted on suspicion of stabbing and kidnapping a woman have made an arrest. West Midlands Police said Lee Martin, 41, was wanted over the incident which happened in Solihull on 5 September. The force said Mr Martin was also suspected of being involved in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspected drug cartel kingpin arrested at his own wedding

A suspected Colombian drug cartel kingpin has been arrested during his own wedding. Footage shows police officers storming into the ceremony in Antioquia before escorting Luis Daniel “Machete” Santana away in front of shocked family members. Santana is the alleged logistics and security coordinator for Colombia’s Gulf Clan and after...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four charged with rape and murder of 9-year-old in India

Four men, including a Hindu priest have been charged with the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in India.The young girl, who belonged to the Dalit community, the most oppressed group in Hinduism’s caste-based social hierarchy, was allegedly attacked on 1 August in the Nangal area of Delhi.Ingit Pratap Singh, a senior police official told CNN that he believes the victim was attacked by the priest and other crematorium workers when she went to fetch water from the crematorium near her home.He said that the girl’s mother was called to the crematorium by the priest, who showed her the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
111K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy