Body recovered by coastguard in English Channel

The coastguard has recovered the body of a man from the Channel, after it was spotted by another vessel.

Sussex Police said the body was pulled from the sea this afternoon and had been taken to Eastbourne .

He has not yet been identified and neither has his nationality.

The discovery came amid a rise in people trying to cross the Channel into England from France as migrants or refugees. More than 10,000 have made the journey across the world’s busiest shipping lane this year, far more than the 8,417 people who did so in 2020.

The exodus has sparked a row in Westminster, with the home secretary Priti Patel pushing for Border Force to use tough new tactics including pushing migrant boats back to France .

In an effort to deter migrants and refugees from even attempting the perilous crossing, Ms Patel has also unveiled longer prison sentences for anyone caught trying to enter the country illegally.

However, refugee charities have warned that the Home Office’s crackdown will only put more vulnerable migrants’ lives in danger and have urged the government to instead open up more safe and legal routes to resettle in the UK.

Sussex Police told Sky News that an investigation into the death of the man had begun. “On Saturday afternoon, September 11, the body of a man was recovered by HM Coastguard in mid-English Channel, following information from a passing vessel, and was brought to Eastbourne,” the force said in a statement.

“Enquiries are under way and no further information is available at this time.”