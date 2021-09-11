CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Joe Biden calls for unity as US marks 20 years since 9/11

By Evelyn Romo
850wftl.com
 6 days ago

President Joe Biden paid tribute to the victims of the Sep. 11 terror attacks Friday, commemorating their lives and the losses of their families in a somber six-and-a-half-minute video. Biden, in prerecorded remarks to the nation on the eve of the 20th anniversary, hailed the shared sense of national purpose...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made during an interview with Steve Bannon.The former political strategist to Donald Trump asked Ms Greene about the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill during an interview for his War Room podcast on Thursday.Mr Bannon asked whether House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing the bill in the forthcoming weeks, to which Ms Greene replied that she hadn’t heard of any such plan yet. She then continued: "But I’ll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Times

Biden paving way for Trump’s return, liberal strategists fear

The press has been brimming with negative news about President Biden — dwindling approval ratings, tepid poll numbers, rickety policy and unfortunate public gaffes. This trend could easily compromise Mr. Biden’s prime directive, some say. “Simply put, Biden’s mandate was to ensure that [Donald] Trump would never, ever, occupy the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Biden’s American Rescue Plan is working for Arizona

Over the last year-and-a-half, the people of Arizona have faced some truly enormous challenges. From a pandemic that presented the United States government with a crisis the likes of which we haven’t seen in our lifetimes, to historic droughts, to a former president encouraging a violent insurrection — some could say it has felt like […] The post Biden’s American Rescue Plan is working for Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Unity
Washington Times

Supreme Court taking aim at lawless Biden

Joe Biden has persistently and purposely reversed effective border policies implemented by former President Trump to pursue a radical, open border, pro-amnesty agenda. Thankfully for families and communities, the rule of law is standing in his way. Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a stinging blow to Joe Biden’s agenda...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

The Big Lie is (unfortunately) winning

(CNN) — It is 100% true that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. And that Donald Trump lost it. Unfortunately, in recent months, the Big Lie -- that Trump somehow was defrauded out of the election -- has gained increasing amounts of traction, according to a new CNN poll. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIDO Talk Radio

Biden Orders Afghans to Idaho

Remember when we reached out to the governor's office the last month ago asking if Idaho would welcome Afghan refugees like Oregon and Washington? We didn't hear back from the governor's office on our question, but we now know that President Biden has ordered Idaho to accept hundreds of Afghan refugees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
AFP

With Australia-UK deal, Biden again shows China is paramount priority

Forging a new three-way alliance with Britain and Australia to the anger of the French, US President Joe Biden has again made brutally clear -- his top international priority, overriding all else, will be facing China. Under the alliance christened with the acronym AUKUS, Australia will be the only country other than Britain to have access to US technology to build nuclear-powered submarines -- which could deploy in contested waters where Beijing is assertively exerting its claims. The announcement infuriated China but also France, which lost a contract to build conventional submarines for Australia that was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) at the time of signing. The French, like many Europeans, had celebrated when Biden defeated the avowedly unilateralist Donald Trump and declared that the United States would prioritize working with allies.
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy