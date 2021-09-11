Which game will you be watching at noon?

There are a few different types of sports fans. You have those who love to go to the games in person, enjoying the entire tailgating experience and the roar of the crowd. There are those who like to sit at home and watch the game, away from the crowds and loud noise and long concession stand lines. It is pretty nice to be able to just walk to the kitchen for snacks and something to drink! Then there are those who like to go to a local establishment and watch the game on big screens, surrounded by fellow fans and friends hopefully celebrating each score together. I go back and forth between all three of these, depending on weather conditions and season. But one thing I know for sure--is that we have NO shortage of cool places to go here in the Permian Basin to enjoy the game!

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO