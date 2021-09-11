CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Low water levels could hinder Missouri River access

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials say a planned reduction in releases out of Garrison Dam could lower Missouri River water levels by as much 2 feet in coming weeks.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the drop will affect private boat docks and marinas along the river and likely call into service public low water boat ramps that have been unused for more than a decade.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to slow releases over the next several weeks. The agency says the 2-foot drop along the Missouri River is a level that will hold until the river ices over.

The Corps says the reduced releases are not uncommon is dry years.

The immediate effect could be a loss of access to the river for some people, especially pontoon owners.

Garrison Project Operations Manager Todd Lindquist said a number of low water ramps were installed during the drought of the early 2000s. Officials are coordinating with concessionaires and leases for access to those ramps.

Comments / 1

Related
Fulton Sun

Drought continues on upper Missouri River basin

Drought conditions, particularly in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, will result in slower winter releases from Gavins Point Dam in an effort to conserve water upstream. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said winter releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will be 12,000 cubic feet...
SIOUX CITY, IA
boreal.org

Video: Low water levels present challenges for Minnesota boaters

On Labor Day weekend, many Minnesotans are enjoying spending time on waterways, but the recent drought conditions presented challenges. At Turtle Lake in Shoreview, boaters are slowing down because water levels are lower than normal. “Normally the water is up to the grass, but this summer slowly over time the...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Low water levels have some using tractors to remove boats from lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Water levels on area lakes are so low that some people are coming up with unique ways to pull their boats out of the water. A photo posted to social media this week showed a tractor helping to pull a boat out of West Battle Lake. The photo has been shared hundreds of times with others commenting they may need to consider doing the same thing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Drought#Hinder#Ap#Garrison Dam#The Bismarck Tribune
Newsbug.info

Group says lake, river levels may approach 'abnormal' levels again

MONTICELLO — The Shafer Freeman Lakes Environmental Conservation Corporation is advising residents of Lake Freeman and the surrounding area that conditions and measurements taken along the Tippecanoe River and the lake "appear" to be approaching potential "Abnormal River Conditions." SFLECC issued the advisory to people subscribed to its email newsletter,...
MONTICELLO, IN
kymkemp.com

SoHum Towns Restrict Water Usage as Eel River Falls to Historic Lows

“We are going door to door and we’re calling every customer [with ag meters,]” explained Ralph Emerson, the General Manager of the Garberville Sanitary District which deals with water for the small Southern Humboldt town. Yesterday, all customers with ag meters were turned off after water flows as measured at the Eel River gauge located at Sylvandale fell to new lows.
REDWAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kmaland.com

Iowa DNR advises paddlers of river levels this weekend

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is advising paddlers on Iowa rivers of flood and drought conditions effecting river levels. Outreach Coordinator for River Programs Todd Robertson joined the "KMA Morning Show" Friday morning to discuss the current river conditions throughout the state. While western Iowa has dealt with drought conditions, Robertson says eastern Iowa has encountered the opposite.
IOWA STATE
knopnews2.com

Water levels are forecasted to remain below average

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The area has been under a moderate drought for the past few months and that is concerning for the area’s water levels moving forward. The Twin Platte Natural Resources uses the data from water levels from previous years to determine the current state and prediction of those levels.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KEYC

Low water levels causing increase in reports of boat damage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Marine repair shops have been seeing a lot of damage to propellers and even the bottoms of boats lately. Most of the damage is occurring in channels between lakes. There has been a 50% increase in damaged boats compared to last year, according to Jay’s Outdoor...
MANKATO, MN
Urban Milwaukee

Drought Returns Lake Superior to Average Water Levels

For the first time in seven years, water levels on Lake Superior are on par with the lake’s long-term average after witnessing record highs in recent years. In August, the average water levels on Lake Superior dropped less than an inch to 602.17 feet — matching its long-term average for the first time since April 2014. The lake was nearly a foot below water levels in August last year, falling 11 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
thewestfieldnews.com

High water levels close Congamond to motorized traffic

SOUTHWICK — Lake Congamond was closed to all motorized watercraft Friday morning, as the water levels rapidly increased by more than a foot due to Tropical Storm Ida. Lake Management Committee member and lakeside resident Dick Grannells said Friday that the lake had risen from a nominal level of 224.4 feet above sea level to 225.67 feet above sea level as of 6:30 a.m. Friday, an increase of 1.27 feet of water. Lake residents’ docks were reported to have been completely underwater in some cases.
SOUTHWICK, MA
cbs2iowa.com

River levels continue to decline; little to no rain ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — After a week filled with localized flooding and high river levels, that pattern is finally coming to an end. As of Saturday, one flood warning remains along portions of the Wapsipinicon River. Although this flood warning remains for a few more days, the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
thewestfieldnews.com

Congamond Lake reopens for motorboats as water levels recede

SOUTHWICK — Lake Management Committee member Dick Grannells said Friday evening that Congamond Lake was reopened for motorized boating after the water levels receded back below the maximum levels. Grannells said that the water level had dropped under 224.8 feet above sea level Friday afternoon after a week of high...
SOUTHWICK, MA
ksl.com

Low water levels uncover old cars in Hyrum Reservoir

Low water levels have revealed more than a dozen cars that officials said were dumped at Hyrum Reservoir in the 1950s to help strengthen the shoreline. (Mike Anderson, KSL-TV) HYRUM — What looks like a graveyard for old cars is showing up along the shore of Hyrum Reservoir. Low water...
HYRUM, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy