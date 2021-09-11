CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How NYC Audubon Helps Birds Disoriented From The Tribute In Light On 9/11

By Ben Yakas
Cover picture for the articleThe annual Tribute in Light, in which beams of light are shown into the sky to commemorate the victims of the September 11th terror attacks, has been an essential part of the city's 9/11 memorial since 2002. But starting around 2006, the NYC Audubon has been monitoring the tribute because of its potentially hazardous affect on birds, which has led to the light being turned off for portions of the evening.

