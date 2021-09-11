CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 2K22 MyCareer College or G-League: Which to Choose?

By Ralston Dacanay
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn NBA 2K22 MyCareer on Next Gen, players have more options to go pro than ever seen before in the series. This year, NBA 2K22 is inviting those on Next Gen consoles to play through a MyCareer experience that is much less linear than in years past. As part of the effort to make the mode's story an interactive adventure rather than a staged movie, players can now decide whether or not they want to play in college, play in the G League or declare directly for the NBA Draft. Here's a breakdown of the ways MyCareer players can get into the league in NBA 2K22 Next Gen.

