NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — DoorDash is suing New York City over rights to customers’ data. A law passed by the City Council in July requires delivery companies to share customers’ information with restaurants. DoorDash says the law is unconstitutional and violates customers’ privacy. The City Council says the legislation is to allow restaurants direct access to their customers. The New York City Hospitality Alliance released a statement saying in part, “DoorDash spends millions of dollars to take restaurants’ customers and withhold their information so they can control the market and extract more fees from small businesses.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO