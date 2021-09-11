Toronto 2021 Review: MLUNGU WAM, The Toil of Servants, The Power of Masters

Bent Hamer’s intriguing drama may be set in America but it retains a distinctly Scandinavian accent. Dir/scr. Bent Hamer. Norway/Canada/Germany/Denmark. 2021. 95 mins. In a community plagued by inexplicable (and almost invariably fatal) accidents, Frank (Pål Sverre Hagen) has one of the toughest jobs in town. He is “the middle man”, the individual who is tasked with delivering the bad news to the families of the victims of the relentless ill fortune of Karmack, a small town in an unspecified corner of America. The latest feature from Norwegian director Bent Hamer is an off-beat oddity. Although it’s delivered in the English language, this is a film with a Scandinavian accent, both in the performances – much of the cast is from Norway, Sweden or Denmark – and in the wryly melancholic humour. The result is a story which seems slightly unmoored and enigmatic. There’s an issue, too, with some of the attempts at gentle comedy: while death can often be mordantly hilarious, grief is rarely so. And this is a film which, however drolly it is framed, is steeped in grief.
