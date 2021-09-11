CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto 2021 Review: MLUNGU WAM, The Toil of Servants, The Power of Masters

By Shelagh Rowan-Legg Editor, Canada
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaws might change, but it can takes years, or even generations, to change a society and how it operates. What's bred in the bone cannot be easily overturned, and even as some people might techncially have the hard-fought freedom they are entitled to, old habits can die hard, and take those who seek proper justice with them. And there are forces too invested in the old ways to stand so readily aside.

TIFF 2021 Review: “Mlumgu Wam (Good Madam)” Sensationally Serves Up the Ongoing Horrors of Apartheid

Curses only have as much power as people give them, which makes the one in “Mlumgu Wam (Good Madam)” especially potent since colonialism is a damn hard thing to break, though this being a horror film, writer/director Jenna Cato Bass naturally flirts with the idea that the supernatural could be involved. That actually becomes the most rational explanation for Tsidi (Chumisa Cosa) as she sees her mother Mavis (Nosipho Mtebe) sleepwalking at night, going so far as to polish the china even in her off-hours as the housekeeper for Diane, a wealthy white South African woman who now can’t muster up the energy to come downstairs to notice. Although Mavis appears to be under a spell, Tsidi is the one spooked by a sudden run of bad luck, having recently lost her grandmother and angrily storming out of her home when it’s decided by the remaining family she’ll be forced to share it with her brother. Her ex Luthando (Khanyiso Kenqa) can’t be bothered with taking in either her or their daughter Winnie (Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya), leading to the last resort of asking Mavis, who has plenty of room when Diane doesn’t appear to be leaving her bed any time soon, yet is reluctant to let her in.
TIFF 2021: Mlungu Wam (Good Madam) Review

The terror in Jenna Cato Bass’s latest film Mlungu Wam, or Good Madam when loosely translated from Xhosa to English, takes its time to build. While there are some eerie touchstones early on, Bass ensures one is deeply invested in the characters before the walls begin closing in on them.
Review: 'Is My Microphone On?' at Canadian Stage's Dream In High Park, Toronto

A bold and courageous production of a controversially delicate script despite some rough spots. Canadian Stage took some daring risks in producing Jordan Tannahill’s ‘Is My Microphone On?’ as this opening night performance encompassed many noteworthy things. With gritty and focused direction by Erin Brubacher, I loved how this diverse...
‘Huda’s Salon’: Toronto Review

Hany Abu-Assad sets the stage for his political thriller in a Bethelem beauty parlour. Dir/scr. Hany Abu-Assad. Palestine/Egypt/Netherlands/Qatar. 2021. 91 mins. Wife and new mother Reem (Maisa Abd Elhadi) visits Huda’s hair salon in occupied Bethlehem for the usual treatment: a trim and blow dry, a little gentle gossip, a heart-to-heart. She leaves weighted with the kind of predicament which threatens her very survival and that of her family: Huda (Manal Awad) has drugged her and posed her in a compromising position with a man in order to blackmail her into collaborating with the Israeli Secret Service. Hany Abu-Assad’s latest is a brisk and efficient thriller which cuts deftly between Reem’s spiralling desperation and Huda’s interrogation by Hassan, a member of the Palestinian resistance.
Toronto 2021 Review: NIGHT RAIDERS, Dystopia and Hope of the Past and Future

It can often feel in recent events that we are seeing the end of civilization as we know it (if not the end of human life all together). But too often people, especially white westerners, forget that the end of civilization effectively has happened already for countless indigneous peoples in the past few centuries, across the Americas, in Australia, New Zealand, and other parts of Oceania. Genocide has been committed, land confiscated, children stolen, and these entire ways of existing almost erased from existence.
‘The Middle Man’: Toronto Review

Bent Hamer’s intriguing drama may be set in America but it retains a distinctly Scandinavian accent. Dir/scr. Bent Hamer. Norway/Canada/Germany/Denmark. 2021. 95 mins. In a community plagued by inexplicable (and almost invariably fatal) accidents, Frank (Pål Sverre Hagen) has one of the toughest jobs in town. He is “the middle man”, the individual who is tasked with delivering the bad news to the families of the victims of the relentless ill fortune of Karmack, a small town in an unspecified corner of America. The latest feature from Norwegian director Bent Hamer is an off-beat oddity. Although it’s delivered in the English language, this is a film with a Scandinavian accent, both in the performances – much of the cast is from Norway, Sweden or Denmark – and in the wryly melancholic humour. The result is a story which seems slightly unmoored and enigmatic. There’s an issue, too, with some of the attempts at gentle comedy: while death can often be mordantly hilarious, grief is rarely so. And this is a film which, however drolly it is framed, is steeped in grief.
Toronto 2021 Review: AS IN HEAVEN, Where Childbirth Is Dark and Full of Terrors

The opening images of pastoral horror, As In Heaven, sees the almost stock imagery of a young beautiful thing, dressed in white, caressing the golden wheat with her fingertips, as she walks through a field of golden harvest. You know this shot - tracking at hip level, camera titled slightly upward to gather the sun - because it has been used in films as far ranging as Terrence Malick's Days of Heaven to Ridley Scott's Gladiator. Director Tea Lindeburg offers a sense of comfort and familiarity right before changing tone into a wholly original image, one that is arrestingly horrific: A thunderstorm of blood, off in the distance, and bearing down on innocence. 
‘Drunken Birds’: Toronto Review

A Mexican migrant worker searches for his lover in Ivan Grbovic’s lush Canadian drama. Reality is a harsh rebuke to those chasing a dream of love in Drunken Birds (Les Oiseaux Ivres). With its lush visuals and melancholy mix of longing, hope and heroic determination, director Ivan Grbovic’s first feature since Romeo Eleven (Romeo Onze) in 2011 is aimed at incurable romantics. Yet Grbovic’s love story also comes with an appealing counterpoint of social commentary, and should be embraced at festivals and beyond.
‘Hold Your Fire’: Toronto Review

Stefan Forbes’ absorbing documentary explores a landmark crime in Brooklyn 1973. Hindsight is a wonderful thing in Hold Your Fire, Stefan Forbes’ meticulously assembled documentary which revisits a landmark crime in the Brooklyn of 1973. History is brought alive in the multiple, sometimes conflicting, testimonies of those caught in the crossfire. As tense as any thriller from that period, the involving human stories and lasting impact of the events makes for a gripping film with theatrical potential.
MOVIES
‘Nobody Has To Know’: Toronto Review

A case of amnesia rewrites the past in this surprising Scottish Highlands romance. Dir: Bouli Lanners. Belgium, UK, France. 2020, 99mins. Love moves in mysterious ways throughout Nobody Has To Know. Director Bouli Lanners confidently navigate a tale of guilty secrets, regrets and longing to deliver a quietly touching, unabashed weepie. A radiant performance from Michelle Fairley and the beauty of the Scottish islands of Harris and Lewis should deepen the film’s appeal, especially to older audiences and true romantics.
MOVIES
Toronto 2021 Review: DUG DUG Offers Lessons In Escalation

The musical montage is alive and well in Ritwik Pareek’s profoundly amusing chronicle of the birth of a new religion on the rural backwater of India. The camera work, framing, (crash) zooming, deadpan lingering, itself does the lions share of comedic heavy lifting, in that special way that brings to mind French absurdist Quentin Dupieux, and pop maestro Edgar Wright. If spirituality is a kind of mass spell on its audience, then it has a lot in common with cinema (for the record, my church), and Dug Dug is a testament to this comparison. Pareek’s debut film feels like a masterclass in visual storytelling.
MOVIES
‘The Mad Women’s Ball’: Toronto Review

The fifth feature from Melanie Laurent is a lavish tale of headstronh women in 19th century Paris. A lavish Gallic gothic thriller largely set in Paris’ infamous Salpetriere hospital, the latest picture from Melanie Laurent is a strikingly beautiful production which delves deep into the ugliness at the roots of psychiatric medicine. Eugenie Cléry (a captivating Lou de Laâge) is bright, outspoken and unconventional – all deeply inconvenient traits in a young woman of a wealthy Bourgeois background in late 19th century Paris. But what sets Eugenie apart is not just her propensity to sneak off to Montmatre cafes to read poetry and smoke, it’s the fact that she has the ability to communicate with the spirit world. Dismissed as an embarrassment and a liability, Eugenie is packed off by her autocratic father to the women’s asylum to rot.
MOVIES
Toronto 2021 Short Film, Short Review: DUST BATH

I am cognizant of the fact that it might take you longer to read this review than to watch the one hundred and twenty seconds of this animated short involving chickens searching for scratch, and philosophizing on the circle of life. Taking place in an overgrown cemetery, and featuring Smith's...
MOVIES
Toronto 2021 Review: YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER, Folklore Monsters and Modern Horrors

I remember a story, in the early 1990s in the United Kingdom, that made a lot of news headlines: a young mother killed her three children and then herself. A long magazine article about it was (at least for me) the start of a conversation about motherhood; this woman needed help from social services and repeatedly told authorities and social workers that she couldn't handle her situation of raising children, and they all told her the same thing (more or less): you're a woman, you have a natural mothering instinct, it'll kick in. But it didn't; this is not to excuse what she did, but merely to highlight what women have know for centuries: there is no such thing as a mothering instinct that all women have, we are not all naturally gifted to be mothers, and we often need a lot of help, help that is too often not provided and even if it is, often done so with constant criticism.
Toronto Review: Riz Ahmed In ‘Encounter’

Encounter is more of a promising indication of things to come from rising star Riz Ahmed and British director Michael Pearce than a satisfying work in its own right. A not-entirely-felicitous combination of family melodrama and sci-fi bug invasion, the roots of this Amazon feature stretch straight back to the paranoia-saturated fantastical thrillers of the 1950s, albeit with more realistic effects, violence and profanity. If only the filmmakers had kept the running time down to the 94 minutes of one of its principal progenitors, the 1954 sci-fi drive-in classic Them! — in which the enemy consisted of nuclear-enlarged ants — they might have had a real winner.
Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Review – The Devil’s Drivers

The Devil’s Drivers, 2021. Written and directed by Mohammed Abugeth and Daniel Carsenty. Chased by the army, two Beduin smuggle Palestinian workers through the Negev desert. A portrait filmed over eight years about men living on the edge in one the most fragile regions of the world. Mohammed Abugeth and...
Tales of Arise Review – Radiant Masters

JRPGs have been forced to evolve over the years to meet the expectations of new gamers and old fans alike. I bring this up because I was worried about Tales of Arise in this constantly morphing gaming market. Despite my love for the franchise, I wondered if it would have an identity crisis in this new entry. However, while playing, I didn’t care much about what Tales of Arise shared or did differently from the previous titles; all I knew was that I was playing an amazing game.
Toronto 2021 Review: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, Where Dreams And Nightmares Mirror One Another

Every film from Edgar Wright is a kind of gift. Especially to audiences who like to unwrap things over and over again, from the Rom-Zom-Com satire of Shaun of the Dead, to the Nintendo-heightened relationship foibles of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Even Baby Driver, which was a bit of a stumble, had some fine early rhythms, both visually, and a knack for a needle drop. The call-back screenwriting, and sophisticated visual storytelling lend his pop-culture laden fantasias, with enough relatable humanity among the bombast, to just hit that sweet entertaining spot that rewards multiple viewings. 
Review: The Anndore House, Toronto, part of JdV by Hyatt

The Anndore House used to be an Apartment Hotel in the 1950’s and was revamped into a boutique Toronto Hotel in the Yorkville neighbourhood, in 2018. Now part of the JdV by Hyatt portfolio, The Anndore House is the first JdV property in Canada. A stones throw away from Yonge Street, and major downtown attractions of Toronto, the property is centrally located within walking distance to most things one can desire in the city.
