Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Bank for International Settlements is urging central banks to speed up their efforts in developing their own digital currencies (CBDCs) as stablecoins and cryptocurrencies are already a reality. "The time has passed for central banks to get going. We should roll up our sleeves and accelerate our work on the nitty-gritty of CBDC design. CBDCs will take years to be rolled out, while stablecoins and cryptoassets are already here. This makes it even more urgent to start," Benoît Cœuré, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub, said at the The Eurofi Financial Forum, Ljubljana, today.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO