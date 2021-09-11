Rams' 4 biggest causes for concern vs. Bears on Sunday

(Line: Rams -7.5, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, charting the last three seasons (2018-20), the Bears are 7-5 against the spread (ATS) in primetime games. That's a $150 profit on a series of straight $110 bets. On the flip side, Chicago has a 2-3 ATS mark for road games at night since 2018 (-$130). For the 2020 regular season, the Bears finished 8-8 overall with ATS (-$80) and 6-6 versus NFC competition (minus-$60). The ATS results were tangibly better in two other categories last year, with Chicago going 5-3 on the road ($170) and 7-6 as the betting underdog ($40). The Bears overhauled their quarterbacks during the offseason, signing veteran Andy Dalton and drafting Justin Fields in the first round. Come Sunday, Dalton will be tasked with improving a Bears offense that suffered through bottom-10 rankings in rushing yards per game and total offense last season. The pedestrian results led to Chicago rating 22nd in scoring offense (23.3 points per contest). The defense was slightly more productive last season. Chicago ranked 15th in rushing defense (113.4 yards per game), 14th in scoring defense (23.1 points per outing), 12th in passing yards allowed (231.6 per contest), and 11th in total defense (344.9 yards per game).

