CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Mourners in Shanksville mark 20 years since 9/11

Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMourners gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, commemorating the heroes that brought down a hijacked plane that was headed for the U.S. Capitol. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/999eecc346284c7fa2b968a27afbcb0a.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grosse Pointe News

20 years since 9/11

THE GROSSE POINTES AND HARPER WOODS — Twenty years have passed since terrorist attacks on American soil took the lives of nearly 3,000 men, women, children and first responders Sept. 11, 2001. To observe the anniversary Saturday, Sept. 11, moments of silence and commemorations will take place around the Grosse...
HARPER WOODS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
KTTS

US Marks 20 years Since 9/11, in Shadow of Afghan War’s End

NEW YORK (AP) — The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The milestone anniversary arrived Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Washington

Tower of Light Shines Above Pentagon to Mark 20 Years Since 9/11

A powerful beam is illuminating the night sky over the Pentagon this weekend to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. The Tower of Light will be lit each night until early Sunday morning in remembrance of those we lost and those who sacrificed on Sept. 11, 2001. When American...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Shanksville#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Capital Journal

Remembering 9/11: Marking 20 years since the attacks

About 50 Pierre Senior Center members and guests spent time on Thursday looking back and remembering the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as the nation marks 20 years since the pivotal moment in American history on Saturday. During the center’s weekly potluck and entertainment, people recalled where they were when...
PIERRE, SD
swiowanewssource.com

Memorial in New York marks 20 years since 9/11

Bell chimes at the World Trade Center, signaling the start of commemorations marking 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/293dd2662ab044dfbb276dedcdb63833.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
krcgtv.com

Patriot Day ceremony on MU Campus to mark 20 years since 9/11

The City of Columbia and the University of Missouri announced a Patriot Day Ceremony. The event will honor those who lost their lives in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The wreath-laying ceremony will start at 10 am Saturday, Sept. 11, at the columns on the Francis Quadrangle on the MU Campus.
COLUMBIA, MO
indianapublicmedia.org

Officials Mark 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks At Ceremony In Bloomington

Bloomington city officials on Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Mayor John Hamilton joined local firefighters, Army National Guard members and Monroe County law enforcement at a memorial for attack victims at Ivy Tech. The memorial is centered...
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

Local events marking 20 years since 9/11

World Trade Center Memorial at Washington Irving Park. 9 a.m. ceremony with color guard, bagpipers and guest speakers. memorials set up, piece of the Twin Towers on display. All proceeds go to Military Support Organizations such as Forge of Honor and Tulsa Vet Center. Saturday, Sept. 11 from 5 -...
TULSA, OK
audacy.com

LIVE UPDATES: NYC, nation mark 20 years since 9/11

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – New York City and the nation mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday. Hundreds of family members are gathering at the 9/11 Memorial, where they're reading the names of their loved ones and observing six moments of silence. Among the officials in attendance are President Joe Biden, who will travel to all three attack sites.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Gate City

US Capitol fencing back up before Saturday rally

Security fencing is back up around the US Capitol ahead of the planned "Justice for J6" rally on Saturday. (Sept. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/93d4e88a4c1d4f229f012ca5313265a7.
PROTESTS
WGME

'I will never forget': Belfast VFW marking 20 years since 9/11

BELFAST (WGME) -- Volunteers from the Belfast VFW will march across the Veterans Memorial Bridge to mark 20 years since 9/11. Some of those volunteers have personal connections to the attacks. [Twenty years later, a tale of 9/11 survivors takes shape]. "I was going over the George Washington Bridge, and...
BELFAST, ME
101.5 WPDH

How the City of Poughkeepsie Will Mark 20 Years Since 9/11

For most people in the Hudson Valley or even in the State of New York, Tuesday, September 11, 2001 is a day they will never forget. I know that I was watching TV with my son, who was just over 2 years old at the time, when the news coverage started. I still remember what a beautiful clear day it was here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy