Mourners in Shanksville mark 20 years since 9/11

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – New York City and the nation mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday. Hundreds of family members are gathering at the 9/11 Memorial, where they're reading the names of their loved ones and observing six moments of silence. Among the officials in attendance are President Joe Biden, who will travel to all three attack sites.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO