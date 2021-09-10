This week twenty years ago the lives of nearly 3,000 were taken when four commercial airliners were hijacked and used as terrorist weapons. In the months following the September 11th attack, the ruins of the World Trade Center, known as Ground Zero, remained a painful scar in the heart of New York. Elizabeth Burnett’s “Up from Ground Zero” collection is one of the latest acquisitions of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), which honors the thousands of round-the-clock construction workers who helped the country heal.