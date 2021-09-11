CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Not one, but two Oregon defensive stars out vs. Ohio State

On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kp0i_0bt9dX1z00
Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon football stars Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe are both listed as out for Saturday’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. The two former five-star recruits leave a massive hole in production for the Ducks’ defense heading into their biggest game on the non-conference schedule.

Thibodeaux is considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class and has earned hype as a potential No. 1 overall pick. He was dominant in the season opener, forcing a strip sack in the first quarter before leaving with an ankle injury. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound edge rusher later returned to the sideline in a walking boot.

Flowe is the anchor of the defense at middle linebacker. He finished Week One’s win over Fresno State with 14 tackles before sustaining a foot injury.

More on Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodaux joined Oregon as the No. 2 players in the class of 2019. He ranked No. 1 in the state of California and was also the second-best edge rusher in the country. Thibodeaux was named the PAC-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He is also a two-time USA Today High School All-American.

He is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end who has developed into one of the top edge rushers in his class. Therefore, Thibodeaux is considered a top-10 NFL Draft pick next season by many analysts. He also won the 2020 Morris Trophy, given to the best lineman in the PAC-12 each season.

In 2020, Thibodeaux finished with 38 tackles and three sacks, in addition to three pass break-ups and two quarterback hits in seven games.

More on Justin Flowe

Flowe saw increased playing time Saturday after starting linebacker Dru Mathis suffered a leg injury, exiting the game along with Kayvon Thibodeaux. He was the first Oregon player to have 14 tackles and force a fumble in the same game since 2007. He was also the eighth player in team history with 14 tackles in a season opener, per the school.

Last season, Flowe appeared in Oregon’s opener against Stanford and recorded a tackle before suffering an injury in the game. He was sidelined for the remainder of the season but was reportedly back to 100% prior to Saturday.

Flowe shares the freshman linebacker spotlight with linebacker Noah Sewell. The other former five-star recruit is brother of 2021 first-round NFL Draft selection and former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Football
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Yahoo#Ducks#Usa Today High School#Morris Trophy#Pac 12#Stanford
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Apple, Google remove Navalny app as Russian elections begin

An app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that has drawn the ire of Russian authorities appeared to have been removed from Apple and Google stores Friday ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections this weekend. The Associated Press reported that the move comes after Apple and...
CELL PHONES
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy