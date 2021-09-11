CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Andrew Brady, Brian Breheny, Caroline Kim, James Rapp, Marc Gerber, Raquel Fox
Brian Breheny, Raquel Fox, and Marc Gerber are partners at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. This post is based on a Skadden memorandum by Mr. Breheny, Ms. Fox, Mr. Gerber, Andrew Brady, Caroline Kim, and James Rapp. On August 19, 2021, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) filed...

Beyond “Market Transparency”: Investor Disclosure and Corporate Governance

Alexander I. Platt is Associate Professor at the University of Kansas School of Law. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in the Stanford Law Review. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Law and Economics of Blockholder Disclosure by Lucian Bebchuk and Robert J. Jackson Jr. (discussed on the Forum here) and Pre-Disclosure Accumulations by Activist Investors: Evidence and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Robert J. Jackson Jr., and Wei Jiang.
ESG Disclosures in Proxy Statements: Benchmarking the Fortune 50

Rebecka Manis is an associate and Lindsey Smith and Sonia Gupta Barros are partners at Sidley Austin LLP. This post is based on a Sidley memorandum by Ms. Manis, Ms. Smith, Ms. Barros, Holly J. Gregory, Rebecca Grapsas, and Maureen Gorsen. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
Coinbase Announces Ambitious Plans To Expand Customer Offerings on Its Platforms

US crypto exchange Coinbase is seeking membership with the National Futures Association (NFA) amid proposed plans to expand its customer offerings. The company says it is pushing to offer futures and derivatives trading on its platforms. In an interview with The Scoop podcast, head of institutional sales Brett Tejpaul said...
ESG in 2021 So Far: An Update

Marc S. Gerber, Greg Norman and Simon Toms are partners at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. This post is based on a Skadden memorandum by Mr. Gerber, Mr. Norman, Mr. Toms, Louise Batty, Adam M. Howard and Caroline S. Kim. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
AvidXchange files to go public

AvidXchange Inc., an accounts payable automation software company, plans to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company said it plans to raise up to $100 million, but that figure is often used as a placeholder and is updated in subsequent filings. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, B. of A. Securities, and Barclays are listed among the underwriters for the offering.
Why CEO Option Compensation Can be a Bad Option for Shareholders: Evidence from Major Customer Relationships

Claire Liu is Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Sydney; Ronald Masulis is Scientia Professor of Finance at the University of New South Wales; and Jared Stanfield is Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Oklahoma. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Paying for Long-Term Performance by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here).
Harvard divests

It’s Friday, September 17, and Harvard students finally triumphed over Big Oil. Harvard University is pulling its whopping $42 billion endowment, the largest of any university in the world, out of the fossil fuel industry. Following a decade-long battle spearheaded by student activists — which included protests, petitions, and most...
Vermont’s Fossil Fuel Suit Underscores Climate-Change Pressures Faced by U.S. Companies

John F. Savarese, David M. Silk, and Jeffrey M. Wintner are partners at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. This post is based on a Wachtell memorandum by Mr. Savarese, Mr. Silk, Mr. Wintner, William Savitt, David B. Anders, and Sabastian V. Niles. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may sell U.S. banking arm

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is exploring the sale of its U.S. banking unit MUFG Union Bank, about 13 years after it acquired the West Coast lender for $3.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report published on Friday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the news service reported the Japanese banking giant has held preliminary talks with potential buyers about a deal and may soon hire an investment bank to launch a formal sales process. As mergers heat up between smaller banks to compete with larger players such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as well as financial technology companies, some overseas banks are mulling the sale of their U.S. operations to benefit from lofty acquisition prices.
Answer to U.S. labor shortage? ‘Hidden’ workforce

Since business has picked up with the COVID vaccine rollout, record numbers of employers have struggled to find workers. In August, half of U.S. small business owners had jobs they wanted to fill, a historic high, according to a trade group survey; 91 percent said there were few or no qualified applicants. The reasons for this labor-employment mismatch are complex and not fully understood, economists say.
The Real Effects of Mandatory CSR Disclosure on Emissions: Evidence from the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program

Lavender Yang is a PhD candidate in Accounting, Nicholas Z. Muller is the Lester and Judith Lave Professor of Economics, Engineering, and Public Policy, and Pierre Jinghong Liang is Professor of Accounting, all at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
