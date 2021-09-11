CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Andrew's representatives will not attend pre-trial hearing in sexual assault case

By Victoria Ward
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of York will not be represented at a pre-trial hearing in his sexual assault civil case on Monday as his legal team maintains its policy of “stonewalling” the claims, the Telegraph understands. Prince Andrew has appointed a US-based lawyer, but no one from his legal team is expected...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Royal Family: Prince Andrew advised to remain silent amid upcoming pre-trial

In what is very likely a strategic move from his defence team, the Duke of York has been advised to remain silent to any requests to comment on the sexual abuse allegations. After the awkwardly questionable interview back in 2019 in which Prince Andrew attempted to refute his involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case, Queen Elizabeth's third child has chosen to refrain from speaking out. The recommendation from his legal team to keep silent comes amid the pre-trial hearing in the civil suit set to take place today in New York City.
CELEBRITIES
Voice of America

Prince Andrew Receives Lawsuit Accusing Him of Sexual Abuse

NEW YORK - Britain's Prince Andrew has been served with a lawsuit by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting and battering her two decades ago, when she says she was also being abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Friday court filing. In an affidavit filed with...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Batali
Person
David Boies
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Dov Charney
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
CBS News

New York court to hear Prince Andrew civil lawsuit

A New York court will hold a pretrial teleconference Monday in the civil suit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her, as the two sides argue over whether the prince was properly served with documents in the case. Holly Williams reports.
LAW
The Independent

Gabby Petito - live: Police enter Laundrie’s home as law enforcement rules out rule out link to Moab murders

A couple claims they saw missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s van near Jenny lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. The couple did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.Protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house on Thursday and plan to return on Friday, hoping to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Judge drops nearly all charges against reality TV star surgeon who allegedly drugged and raped women

A judge in Orange County, California, has approved a request to drop almost all counts against a surgeon and his girlfriend who have been accused of drugging and raping multiple women. After the request was granted, only the charges stemming from two alleged victims are still intact. CBS Los Angeles reported that Grant Robicheaux, who was once the subject of a Bravo reality show for his dating escapades, was originally accused by seven women of rape and sexual assault. According to prosecutors, Mr Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, lured women into their lives, drugged them and raped them....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Fbi#British Royal Family#Uk#Telegraph#Royal Household#Windsor#A City Sprint#Abc News#Plaintiff#Eisenberg Baum#American Apparel
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Former officer charged in George Floyd death opposes cameras at his trial

An attorney for former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is asking a judge to prohibit camera access and public livestreaming of his client's trial next year, an about-face from his previous stance. Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett filed a motion Tuesday asking Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to order...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

FBI Fires Agent Who Allegedly Failed to Look Into Tips on Nassar, Then Lied About It

The FBI has reportedly fired one of its agents accused of failing to act on tips about the now-convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar, then lying about it when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman—who interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar—lost his job as a supervisory special agent last week, according to The Washington Post. Langeman was reportedly called out by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a July report that said he didn’t probe tips against Nassar, then later lied to investigators about it. Langeman, the FBI, and the inspector general’s office all refused to comment officially on the Post’s report. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for assaulting female athletes, mostly minors, while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team’s osteopathic physician. On Wednesday, four U.S. gymnasts—Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman—will testify in Congress about how the FBI handled the Nassar probe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Andrew Wanted To Be King, Plotted To Push Prince Charles Out?

British royal family news shows that right now Prince Andrew is up to his ears in controversy and scandal after being named in a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault. According to one royal watcher, egregious behavior is in “Randy Andy’s” playbook. Nigel Cawthorne told Sky News, “Well, certainly the Queen is sticking by him, she insists that he is kept on as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, although many senior military people really don’t want that because he can’t appear in public very easily.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy