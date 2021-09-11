CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucifer Season 6 Episode 5 Review: The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar

By Dave Vitagliano
Den of Geek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Lucifer review contains spoilers. “I think it’s time for Detective Decker to make a comeback.”. It’s difficult to say which of the narrative reveals found in “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar” will produce the most dramatic results as Lucifer reaches the halfway point of its final season. Nevertheless, Lucifer’s ascension to God’s throne seems to be on hold as his obsession with learning the truth about his disappearance from his daughter’s life moves to the front of the story line. And then there’s time travel.

