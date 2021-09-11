Lucifer Season 6 Episode 5 Review: The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar

The final season of Lucifer - for real this time - is finally here. On Friday, Netflix released the sixth season of the beloved series, giving fans ten last episodes to wrap up Lucifer Morningstar's story and find out what happens next for the devil after having won the throne of God in the Season 5 finale. Part of the "what's next" for Lucifer includes new challenges, something that series star Tom Ellis has previously discussed in terms of being careful what one wishes for, but part of that is also new people in his life, including a mysterious young woman named Rory (Brianna Hildebrand). Ahead of Season 6, Rory was shown in the trailer as being out to destroy Lucifer but who she is and why she's out to get the devil may just be the biggest challenge Lucifer has ever faced.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO