North Dakota’s Department of Health just got a new shipment of ventilators, which is one of many essential tools used by healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19. The Department of Health obtained not one, not two — but 50 Hamiltion ventilators to add to the State Medical Cache, which is a stockpile of medical equipment and supplies to help meet the needs and demands during an emergency.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO