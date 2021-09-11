Warren County 9/11 speaker: ‘Go out in the community and spread the light’
Jerry Ferris encouraged the large crowd that attended the Warren County 9/11 Memorial on Friday to “go out in the community and spread the light.”. Ferris, a Warren County Veterans Services Commission member and Marine staff sergeant who served two combat tours in Vietnam where he received a Bronze Star with Valor and three Purple Hearts, said his father told him “to not allow adversity to define who you are.”www.journal-news.com
