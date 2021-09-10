CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Review

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavyweight champion or featherweight punching bag?. Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, Windows PC. It has been a LONG time since a decent boxing game hit the console market. I still have my Xbox 360 hooked up, mainly because Fight Night Champion is the last, and still one of the best boxing games to play. Boxing games seemed to take an early retirement during the last console generation (with the exception of a few PSVR titles) which was perplexing, especially when the actual sport is having a massive surge in popularity. Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshuha, heck, even famous Youtubers KSI and Jake Paul are getting in on the sweet science that is the thrill of boxing, alongside packed out stadiums!

