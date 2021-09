A self-confessed Isis “soldier” was silenced in a Paris court during the trial of suspects alleged to have carried out the 2015 Bataclan terror attack.Salah Abdeslam began shouting during Thursday’s proceedings from behind a glass partition in the specially built court in the centre of the French capital, but then had his microphone switched off.“The victims from wars in Syria and Iraq – will they be able to speak?” Abdeslam demanded.Claiming that he had been judged guilty before the verdict, Abdeslam continued: “In principle, we should be presumed innocent before being judged.” He also told Jean-Louis Peries, the president of...

EUROPE ・ 8 DAYS AGO