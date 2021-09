Yesterday, it was reported that the Houston Rockets have agreed to help veteran PG John Wall seek a trade that would move the 5 time NBA All-Star and former #1 overall pick out of Houston. Immediately there was some response from NBA twitter, including some folks speculating that Wall may find a home in Philly as part of a trade for Ben Simmons. I hate to be the one to burst that bubble for those people who want to see that happen, but it never will. And it shouldn’t even be a consideration to begin.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO