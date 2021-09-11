Leafs Top 40 Prospects - #26

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Because of the new NHL Covid protocol, the Canadiens executives and players have to be exposed as little as possible so they will not take part in the annual tournament. This year it will feature Habs alumni. Considering that the 4th wave is currently taking flight in Montreal, it’s probably not a bad thing. Besides, Bergevin recently spoke to the media and for now, there isn’t that much to say. Well, except maybe about Jonathan Drouin but we’ll hear about that in Chantal Machabée’s exclusive one on one with him on RDS on September 20th.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO