RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Film Release Date Gets Postponed As ‘Cinemas Across the World Aren’t Fully Functional’

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to watch RRR as the makers have postponed the release date of the magnum opus. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday."#RRR RELEASE PUSHED AHEAD… #RRRMovie – which was slated for release on 13 Oct 2021 – will not release on the said date… Since cinemas across the world aren't fully functional… New date to be announced soon," Taran tweeted.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to watch 'RRR' as the makers have postponed the release date of the magnum opus. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday.
