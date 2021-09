American Robin Carpenter won the second stage of the Tour of Britain in Exeter ahead of home riders Ethan Hayter and Alex Peters to take the overall race lead after a breakaway effort through Devon.Monday’s 184 kilometres from Sherford to Exeter took in three categorised climbs, the final ascent heading up to Warren House Inn on Dartmoor before a finish in the city centre on Queen Street.Belgian Wout Van Aert had secured the opening stage victory for Jumbo-Visma after an uphill sprint in Bodmin but the peloton was left too much ground to make up to reel back Monday’s...

