8 Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Trends You Can Shop Right Now

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. For us fashion lovers, this might be the...

E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

10 Winter Fashion Trends You Have to Start Wearing Now

If there’s one thing we can say about this year’s winter fashion trends, it’s that they were created to be mood lifters. Fashion designers reacted fast to the changes our world has faced, sewing samples from swatches of fabric and improvising with digital runways. This proactive energy continues as we see the bright and bold ideas that have graced the recent runways. And our winter wardrobes look primed to be nothing less than optimistic. Let these splashes of color, eye-catching prints, vintage-inspired comebacks, and more become your perfect excuse to step outside. With a plethora of options to explore, the only thing you’ll have to worry about is which trend to start with.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

The Hottest Hair Trends, Straight From The Spring/Summer 2022 Runways

The last time you were probably excited about runway hair, makeup, and nails, the world looked a little different. But if you were in dire need of inspiration for your next experiment, allow the Spring/Summer 2022 runway shows to point you in the right direction. A French bouffant in the 21st century? At Moschino's land of make-believe, anything is possible. Perhaps you're more inclined to try a sleek early-aughts vixen middle part a la a very famous supermodel (ahem, Naomi Campbell)? Sergio Hudson's band of baddies can teach you.
HAIR CARE
The Guardian

From Paris to preppy: this week’s fashion trends

Heart Of Glass The Blondie track is an inspired choice for the House Of Gucci trailer. Expect to hear the 1978 earworm until the film arrives this November. Cooking in gloves Your inspo is Paris Hilton in Karl Lagerfeld-esque gloves in Netflix’s Cooking With Paris. Jones Road Miracle Balm Cult...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Shop Right#Jackets#Nyfw
inputmag.com

The best loafer shoes you can buy right now for under $250

Once reserved for wedding or formal dinner ‘fits, loafers have established themselves as a viable option in everyday wear. A good pair of loafers can take you from bike shorts or jeans to a full tux, and last years longer than most sneakers. A quality pair of loafers doesn’t have...
SHOPPING
Refinery29

You Can Now Shop Bridal Gowns From This Parisian Couture House, Even If You’re Not A Celebrity

The tulle, the ruffles, the fairytale etherealness of couture brides… All of those vibes are now available to shop for brides everywhere, thanks to French couturier Giambattista Valli’s first bridal capsule collection, aimed at shoppers who can’t drop £85,000 on a one-time dress. Last month, the Parisian house announced the upcoming release of the new line, aptly titled “Love.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

8 Fall Trends You Already Have in Your Closet, and How to Wear Them Right Now

Sometimes, it's simply an impulse decision. We see a cute pair of shoes on our favorite celebrity, and suddenly, we're Googling things like "chunky green boots" in hopes of finding our own. Or we click into some super random roundup and spot the most gorgeous dress, which causes us to lose all control and add to cart — and don't get us started on seasonal shopping. Every few months, fashion bestows upon us a new crop of trends we feel pressured to purchase, lest we look behind the times. Well, for Fall 2021, we're calling for an opposite strategy: Want to dress like the future? Look back into your own closet first.
APPAREL
WWD

Pantone Unveils Fashion Color Trend Report for NYFW Spring 2022

Click here to read the full article. Instead of looking outward to celebrities, professional sports teams and TikTokers for cues about color trends, increasingly pandemic-weary people are centered — first and foremost — on their own well-being and how different hues can soothe or invigorate them. Pantone’s Fashion Color Trend Report for spring 2022 for New York Fashion Week is evidence of that. The 10 standout colors and five core classics cover the horizon whether designers or shoppers are in search of the serenity of familiar colors or revitalization through bolder shades. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bocamag.com

Examining the Importance of New Fashion Trends During New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is back and ready to showcase Spring ’22 trends, with many in-person shows on the schedule this year. Of course, each of the fashion capitals of the world (NYC, Milan, Paris, and London) are trendsetters, but I especially look forward to seeing which trends emerge out of NYC. Perhaps it’s because of the closer proximity to South Florida, but there’s something about NYFW that just seems more attainable: luxury without trying too hard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Movement-Exploring Spring Fashion

Dirty Pineapple unveils its new collection designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season entitled 'Dose of Nature.' The inspiration behind the capsule explores the co-existence between the city and naturistic life, translated through a slew of graphics. The capsule blends together the movement of urban settings with the calm stillness that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thetrendspotter.net

Top 10 Fashion Trends From Autumn/Winter 2021 Fashion Weeks

Fashion is back in a big way. After several months inside, the world of haute couture and ready-to-wear is ready to put bright colors, patterns, and exaggerated pieces into action. An accumulation of nostalgia, expression of vibrancy, body positivity, and a touch of glitter, this season is embracing the maximalist aesthetic. Essentially, more is more this fall. As we were all itching to go out and showcase our clothes last year, 2021 is about embracing the fun side of fashion and having a genuinely great time. Shake off the days of sweatpants and activewear and slip on a sparkling suit or cut-out dress. Whether you love the Y2K style, go wild for mini dresses or dabble in over-the-top silhouettes, here are the top fashion trends for AW21 that are so hot right now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Exactly What We’re Shopping from Amazon’s Fashion Brands Right Now

If you’re not thinking of Amazon as a go-to style destination yet, you should be. They play host to some of the most coveted fashion brands out there, from Levi’s to Oscar de la Renta (the latter via Luxury Stores at Amazon). But they’ve also spent the last five years building a strong arsenal of private labels that have you covered for work, working out, weekend, and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Ones to Watch: London Fashion Week Spring 2022

Click here to read the full article. J.E.Cai Royal College of Art graduate Jiaen Cai said he uses fashion as a medium to explore the relationship between conflict, chaos and order, adding that his approach to design is similar to playing with Lego. “My collection is based on layers and components. These components are interchangeable, using my specially developed algorithmic modular system, which allows garments to be engineered to form individual expressions,” he said.More from WWDEdward Crutchley RTW Spring 2022Halpern RTW Spring 2022Temperley RTW Spring 2022 “I am intrigued by sociology and technology. My brand J.E.Cai generates an opportunity for radical change within...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

The Best Workout Clothes to Shop Right Now

It’s no secret that better workout gear leads to better performance. The best workout clothes can up your game – whether that’s running, cross-training, weightlifting or just casual (but brisk) walks around the block. But this simple truth is often forgotten, as many beginner (and even intermediate) athletes still throw on an old tee and everyday sneakers before breaking a sweat. The first benefit of fresh workout gear actually comes into play before you start exercising, as new clothing actually motivates you to hit the gym (even if that’s now your at-home fitness setup in your basement or garage). And the...
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

When is London Fashion Week and can you get tickets?

After 18 months of uncertainty, London Fashion Week will take place in a hybrid physical and digital format in September. During the pandemic, the biannual event took place mostly online, with just a handful of real-life catwalks on the schedule that came with stringent social distancing measures. Now, though, LFW...
BEAUTY & FASHION

