8 Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Trends You Can Shop Right Now

Fashion is back in a big way. After several months inside, the world of haute couture and ready-to-wear is ready to put bright colors, patterns, and exaggerated pieces into action. An accumulation of nostalgia, expression of vibrancy, body positivity, and a touch of glitter, this season is embracing the maximalist aesthetic. Essentially, more is more this fall. As we were all itching to go out and showcase our clothes last year, 2021 is about embracing the fun side of fashion and having a genuinely great time. Shake off the days of sweatpants and activewear and slip on a sparkling suit or cut-out dress. Whether you love the Y2K style, go wild for mini dresses or dabble in over-the-top silhouettes, here are the top fashion trends for AW21 that are so hot right now.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO