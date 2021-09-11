CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wolfe, Dewayne Irvan

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooking charges: — Criminal use of weapons; Barrel< 18″ or automatic. Criminal use; sell/manu/purch/poss bludg/club/knuck. Poss of marijuana; 2 or more prior convictions. Poss of opiate, narcotic, or certain stimulant x3. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.

