PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — A Laguna Niguel mother has been arrested after police say she drunkenly dragged her own daughter and a man who tried to stop her, then assaulted a police officer. (credit: Placentia Police Department) Erin Garcia, 44, was in custody Friday after being arrested in the 400 block of Orchid Drive. Officers who responded to the scene found Garcia’s 8-year-old daughter, who was with her grandmother, suffering from injuries to her legs and feet. According to police, Garcia was intoxicated and trying to leave her mother’s home on Orchid Drive, but her daughter was concerned about her driving while drunk and...

PLACENTIA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO