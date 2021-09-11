Worker Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle At Long Island Business

An investigation is underway after a worker was killed after being struck by a vehicle at a Long Island business.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in Island Park on the lot of 3896 Long Beach Road, Nassau County Police said.

The 59-year-old male employee of Nicolia Ready Mix was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead at 7:36 am by a hospital physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

