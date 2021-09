Athens – Nearly two years after he was initially hired, Concord football coach Dave Walker will finally embark on his first full season at the helm. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the Mountain East Conference to push the 2020 season to the spring of 2021, the Mountain Lions were plagued as cases popped up around campus, limiting Walker’s squad to just one game. Needless to say he’s ready for Thursday’s opener at Glenville State.

