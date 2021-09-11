Coach Erik Becker on Coaching a Football of Love and Connection

It’s a shame that Mountain Crest thinks a football team consists of one, two or even three people. The quarterback, No. 6 Lofthouse, one of the coaches son’s No. 8 Olson, and senior Lee. These three are the only ones that play on both offense and defense and dang near every play. Mountain Crest also thinks that they should put seniors in, because they’re seniors not because they can play. This new coach is not good. He just goes with the flow. All you have to do is look at his precious records. Did you know that we had an excellent coach with outstanding records but he was not even given a chance. Probably because he couldn’t be manipulated like all the others. There are plenty of great athletes on this team that are looking for scholarships because that’s the only way they are going to be able to go to college, but because they are not seniors or coaches’ sons they aren’t allowed to play or if they do it’s very little. Until the coaching, athletic director and principal is changed and some of you parents that know your child is good enough and are willing to stand up for your child, things will remain the same, and MC will not win.

