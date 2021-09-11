Sony’s PlayStation Showcase Was Good Enough – And That’s All That’s Needed At This Point

Sony, much like Nintendo before them, have reached a point of security in terms of their brand power and the power of the IP and studios they wield under the umbrella of their first party. What this means, then, is that Sony understands it can do things on its own terms. It understands that people are going to end up inevitably having to purchase a PlayStation to play the top tier games you can’t get anywhere else – because Sony is the one making them. So it doesn’t matter how bad the press around Sony’s moves get, or how long Sony goes without making major announcements. Sony has nothing left to prove. All it has to do is continue doing what it has done for the last decade – and people will buy into PlayStation.