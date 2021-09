Ever since the trade for Matthew Stafford was agreed to in January, Rams fans and pundits have largely looked at the team from a big picture standpoint. They’ve asked if the Rams were going to win the NFC West or win a Super Bowl for the first time in 20 years. Many simply expected the Rams to coast until January and glossed over the details. However, with the season ramping up, the focus has shrunk to a day-by-day laser focus on the details glossed over in offseason analysis. Every game and every player could be the difference between a bye or slipping into an unfavorable outcome.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO