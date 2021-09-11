Daily Delivery: Fans are returning to Manhattan, so please support local businesses
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State opened its season last week in Arlington, Texas, and moving the game wasn't popular with all K-State, many of whom were worried about the well-being of Manhattan and Aggieville businesses. Fitz understands, but also knew how important the roughly $1 million in extra income was for K-State athletics. Now that the home-opener is here with a 6 p.m. game against Southern Illinois, Fitz hopes everyone remembers how worried they were about local businesses and support some while they are in town for Saturday's game.247sports.com
Comments / 0