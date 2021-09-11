CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Mourners in Shanksville mark 20 years since 9/11

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMourners gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, commemorating the heroes that brought down a hijacked plane that was headed for the U.S. Capitol. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/999eecc346284c7fa2b968a27afbcb0a.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
swiowanewssource.com

Memorial in New York marks 20 years since 9/11

Bell chimes at the World Trade Center, signaling the start of commemorations marking 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/293dd2662ab044dfbb276dedcdb63833.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grosse Pointe News

20 years since 9/11

THE GROSSE POINTES AND HARPER WOODS — Twenty years have passed since terrorist attacks on American soil took the lives of nearly 3,000 men, women, children and first responders Sept. 11, 2001. To observe the anniversary Saturday, Sept. 11, moments of silence and commemorations will take place around the Grosse...
HARPER WOODS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
cbslocal.com

NYC Prepares To Mark 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks

As we approach 20 years since 9/11, we not only remember the lives lost but how the world changed forever. President Biden will be among those attending the 9/11 Memorial and Museum's annual commemoration ceremony Saturday morning. CBS2's Kevin Rincon has the latest from Ground Zero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Shanksville#Breaking News#Ap Archive
pittsburghquarterly.com

Remembering 9/11: A Portrait of Shanksville

On Sept. 11, 2001, Judi Baeckel was working at the Shanksville Post Office and talking with a customer about news reports that hijackers had flown jetliners into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. “At least we know we’re safe in Shanksville,” Baeckel recalls the customer saying. Within minutes, the...
SHANKSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
krcgtv.com

Patriot Day ceremony on MU Campus to mark 20 years since 9/11

The City of Columbia and the University of Missouri announced a Patriot Day Ceremony. The event will honor those who lost their lives in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The wreath-laying ceremony will start at 10 am Saturday, Sept. 11, at the columns on the Francis Quadrangle on the MU Campus.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMG

Local events marking 20 years since 9/11

World Trade Center Memorial at Washington Irving Park. 9 a.m. ceremony with color guard, bagpipers and guest speakers. memorials set up, piece of the Twin Towers on display. All proceeds go to Military Support Organizations such as Forge of Honor and Tulsa Vet Center. Saturday, Sept. 11 from 5 -...
TULSA, OK
audacy.com

LIVE UPDATES: NYC, nation mark 20 years since 9/11

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – New York City and the nation mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday. Hundreds of family members are gathering at the 9/11 Memorial, where they’ll read the names of their loved ones and observe six moments of silence. Among the officials in attendance will be President Joe Biden, who will travel to all three attack sites.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
indianapublicmedia.org

Officials Mark 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks At Ceremony In Bloomington

Bloomington city officials on Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Mayor John Hamilton joined local firefighters, Army National Guard members and Monroe County law enforcement at a memorial for attack victims at Ivy Tech. The memorial is centered...
INDIANA STATE
swiowanewssource.com

Police ready for right-wing rally at US Captiol

After being criticized as unprepared during the Jan. 6 insurrection, U.S. Capitol police are "taking no chance" with a right-wing rally on Saturday that is trying to rebrand the people facing charges in the deadly riot as “political prisoners.” (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy