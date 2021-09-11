CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Camp Lee Fundraiser Will Make you Sweat at Stoked CrossFit in Oxford

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E97rW_0bt9Tuqe00

Saturday, September 18, 2021

9:15 am – 11:00 am

The “CLONTS” Fundraising Class WOD

Event by Stoked CrossFit Duration: 1 hr 45 min Public Event ***Teams can consist of any gender competition*** Event #1.
5k row | 20min. AMRAP
You and your partner have to accumulate 5000m switching whenever. The score is your time or meters completed at cap. Event #2.
Begins at 20mins. You and your partner have 5mins to accumulate max burpees to a plate. One partner works at a time, can switch whenever. The score is total combined burpees. Event #3.
Begins at 25mins. You and your partner have 10mins to complete max clean (squat or power). The score is the total combined weight/wilks coefficient. Event #4. Starts at time of registration. You and your partner have up to event #3 to fundraise for your team. The score is the total dollars raised. FAQ: Event #3 will be scored using the Wilks Calculator. That means ALL athletes will weigh in at the beginning of the event. This makes it equal regardless of the gender mix with teams. 1st Place: Picture with the “Golden Keg” THE CLONTS. Top Fundraiser: $100 Rogue Gift Card ***All money raised will go to Matt’s favorite charity (Camp Lee). Come out an let’s celebrate the life of one of our athletes as we have some fun and raise some money for a great cause.***

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZRM6_0bt9Tuqe00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iz9dO_0bt9Tuqe00

Comments / 0

Related
Muscle And Fitness

This 6-Move Cardio Sculpt Workout Can Be Crushed Anywhere

NASM certified trainer and best-selling author Rebecca Louise is a big believer in overcoming the excuses that we create in order to put obstacles in the way of working out. Her book, It Takes Grit has been a go-to guide for many to rediscover fitness, and her podcast of the same name has been downloaded more than 250,000 times. Louise shares her “cardio sculpt” workout that can be done both indoors or outdoors or pretty much anywhere.
WORKOUTS
smilepolitely.com

Sweat it up at Beer Camp this Sunday

What is Beer Camp? It's a boot camp style workout followed by a beer at Riggs Beer Company. Two C-U personal trainers Ali Kreider and Jessica Schluter will give a customizable outdoor workout for all levels at 11 a.m. this Sunday, September 12th. Participants should bring a water bottle and a mat to the 45 minute workout. The class finishes with a beer (or wine or soda) of your choice from the Riggs bar.
FITNESS
boxrox.com

Get Abs like Brooke Ence with this Core Burner Workout

This simple but highly effective abs and core workout will help you build a powerful and functional midline for your body. abs workouts if you want to create a stronger core. Try this program to build muscle in general. Brooke Ence was like before she started CrossFit.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

10 Chipper CrossFit Workout Challenges for Powerful Conditioning

Chipper CrossFit Workouts consist of a series of different exercises completed in sequence. Usually the movements are (generally) performed with lighter weights over higher rep ranges. Chipper WODs train endurance, strength, technique and pure mental toughness, and will test you to your limits!. The name comes from ‘chip away’ which...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Crossfit#Oxford#Faq#Fundraiser
SELF

A Full-Body Cardio Workout With Zero Jumping That'll Still Make You Sweat

Fact: High intensity does not necessarily mean high impact. There are lots of ways to get a challenging, heart-pumping, full-body cardio workout without pummeling your joints, ligaments, and tendons. And we’ve got a prime example right here: A 20-minute, total-body cardio routine with absolutely no jumping. When it comes to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
moorcroftleader.com

Fundraiser

Paradise Foods and JBR Trucking of Pine Haven donated a Traeger grill as a fundraiser to benefit the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Landis Kent won the grill and the donation brought $5035 to the fire department. Congratulations Landis!
CHARITIES
POPSUGAR

Work Your Core and Get Your Cardio in With 3 Intense Instagram Live Workouts

Ready to get sweaty? We have three workouts going live on POPSUGAR Fitness's Instagram this week, and they're guaranteed to get your heart rate up and work your muscles, from strength training to core work to a HIIT workout that'll finish off your week strong. Check out the full schedule below and we'll see you there! (PS: you can catch up with our previous live workouts for more routines.)
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
quickanddirtytips.com

5 Steps to Challenge Your Fitness

How can you change or improve your fitness if you don't challenge yourself beyond what's comfortable? Dr. Jonathan Su, the Get-Fit Guy, provides five steps to help you challenge your fitness. The Quick And Dirty. Use these five steps, borrowed from change psychology, to help you challenge your fitness. Acknowledge...
WORKOUTS
lakeexpo.com

Party With A Purpose! Wonderland Camp's Groovy Fundraiser Set For Nov. 6

Camp Wonderland is bringing groovy vibes to the Lake of the Ozarks with their Peace, Love & Party with a Purpose charity event on Saturday, November 6. The evening will include dinner and dancing starting at 6 p.m. at Margaritaville and a live and silent auction to follow. The infamous iBerry’s will be performing high-energy jams and well-known favorites all night long. Dinner will include complimentary cocktails and delectable food options served from unique food stations throughout the ballroom.
CHARITIES
The Conversation UK

Resistance band workouts are everywhere – but do they work?

Resistance-band exercises have been all over social media during the pandemic. In case you aren’t familiar with them, resistance bands are similar to an elastic band, usually made from a synthetic fibre like latex or rubber. You can loop them around your legs or arms, for example, which helps create more tension while you work out. This tension makes it more difficult to do movements, and engages more muscles, which some claim will help you build strength and muscle.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Over 60? This 10-Minute Stretching Workout Does Wonders for Your Body

Even some of the most passionate gym rats I know think stretching is something that's both annoying and avoidable. They're wrong. At any age, stretching improves your blood flow, reduces your risk of injury, increases your range of motion, helps you achieve better balance, assists your body in relieving itself of inflammatory lactic acids (which create soreness and stiffness), and ultimately helps you get lean. What's more, a recent study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health found that stretching is terrific at lowering your blood pressure.
WORKOUTS
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer's Picture-Packed Coffee Table Is a Stunner

Urban Meyer dutifully shot down speculation his wandering eye would take him away from Jacksonville and out to sunny California. A faction of people will remain understandably skeptical based on his track record. A few of those may be won over to the side of trust and belief this morning as First Coast News airs footage from inside the Meyers' Florida home. Because, well, would a person really unpack 30 treasured family photos and display them — somewhat perplexingly — on a circular glass coffee table at knee level if the intention was to quickly reload them back into a moving truck?
NFL
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
Wrestling-edge.com

Big E Sad Health Issues Revealed

Big E captured the WWE Championship on this week’s edition of RAW after he successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Bobby Lashley following his title defense against Randy Orton in the main event of the show. It is certainly a huge accomplishment for him and he has been blessed with best wishes by the pro-wrestling world.
WWE
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

1K+
Followers
400
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy