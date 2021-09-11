Camp Lee Fundraiser Will Make you Sweat at Stoked CrossFit in Oxford
Saturday, September 18, 2021
9:15 am – 11:00 am
The “CLONTS” Fundraising Class WODEvent by Stoked CrossFit Duration: 1 hr 45 min Public Event ***Teams can consist of any gender competition*** Event #1.
5k row | 20min. AMRAP
You and your partner have to accumulate 5000m switching whenever. The score is your time or meters completed at cap. Event #2.
Begins at 20mins. You and your partner have 5mins to accumulate max burpees to a plate. One partner works at a time, can switch whenever. The score is total combined burpees. Event #3.
Begins at 25mins. You and your partner have 10mins to complete max clean (squat or power). The score is the total combined weight/wilks coefficient. Event #4. Starts at time of registration. You and your partner have up to event #3 to fundraise for your team. The score is the total dollars raised. FAQ: Event #3 will be scored using the Wilks Calculator. That means ALL athletes will weigh in at the beginning of the event. This makes it equal regardless of the gender mix with teams. 1st Place: Picture with the “Golden Keg” THE CLONTS. Top Fundraiser: $100 Rogue Gift Card ***All money raised will go to Matt’s favorite charity (Camp Lee). Come out an let’s celebrate the life of one of our athletes as we have some fun and raise some money for a great cause.***
